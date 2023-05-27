Nadine Dorries says Boris Johnson ‘is gone’ and doesn’t plan to return





Boris Johnson is gone and returning as prime minister is the last thing on his mind, Nadine Dorries has said. The former culture secretary and close Johnson ally said his critics should stop worrying that he is plotting a comeback. Long after Oliver Cromwell was killed and buried, possessed, fearful and irrational men dug up his body and publicly executed him, Dorries said, opening his Friday Night with Nadine program on TalkTV. Let’s face it, some in Westminster, what they fear more than anything is the return of Boris Johnson. And they will go out of their way to make sure they prevent that from happening, as they let their imaginations run wild and lead them down the paths of devious intentions. Dorries said: Well I have news for them, Boris Johnson is gone. When I spoke to him at 4am yesterday morning US time, I got the strong impression that making a comeback was the last thing on his mind. The former prime minister went on a speaking tour of the United States. Johnson halted a bid to return as prime minister earlier this year when he decided to drop out of the contest to replace Liz Truss, who saw Rishi Sunak become prime minister. But there are suggestions in Westminster that Johnson hasn’t given up hope of making another bid for the No.10. Dorries’ comments came after Johnson, who believes he was the victim of a seam, dropped government-appointed lawyers representing him in the Covid public inquiry after being referred to the police. No 10 said ministers were not involved in the decision to escalate concerns about the events at Checkers and Downing Street to the police following a review of the former prime minister’s official diary. Johnson’s office claimed the handling of the situation was bizarre and unacceptable, and that the events in question were within the rules. It was also revealed this week that the Covid inquiry threatened legal action against the Government, after the Cabinet Office refused to pass on Johnson’s pandemic WhatsApp messages. Labor leader Keir Starmer today said the public is fed up with stories about Johnson. At the heart of it is a simple truth that across the country people have made massive sacrifices during Covid, he said. These are deeply personal things and growing revelations about Boris Johnson I think only add to that feeling of pain and people are fed up.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/boris-johnson-has-gone-and-is-not-plotting-a-comeback-says-nadine-dorries_uk_6470ada2e4b02325c5dac85e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos