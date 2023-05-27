Donald Trump can’t repeat his 2016 success in the GOP primary





Christopher Nicolas

Those worried that the 2024 GOP presidential contest will become a repeat of 2016 need not worry. The race is radically different this year. It won’t play out the same way.

First, former President Donald Trump is significantly diminished from 2015, when he first walked down his Trump Tower escalator in New York to announce his campaign.

Second, for the rest of the next few years, budding GOP candidates are familiar with the former presidents’ playbook and will know how to fight it.

Third, the unstoppable brilliance that Trump once had has disappeared after losses in every major election starting in 2018. He now has to work under the worst tag a politician can have: loser.

Instead of a repeat of 2016, 2024 looks more like a continuation of what we saw in 2020: Trump can’t compete anywhere again, and he can’t bring new voters or states into play. In short, he is playing a losing game by only being able to attract voters who had previously supported him.

A wide array of qualified candidates is preparing the Republican primaries for a repeat of 2016.

While he can still persuade many GOP donors to send their hard-earned dollars to his campaign, his political message now wavers more than it inspires. Additionally, the party has produced a few non-Trump grievance candidates, so voters still drawn to this style of messaging now have options they didn’t have in 2016.

More GOP primary voters will vote strategically in the 2024 primary because they know we need a stronger general election candidate than Trump. And now the balance of the Republican field cannot be skewed, as many of them were back in 2016.

Trump is a one trick pony. His turn is good, but his opponents know what is coming.

(A word of advice for them: Don’t be soft on Trump lest his voters won’t come back to you in the fall. None of them will ultimately vote for President Joe Biden.)

Las Vegas Review-Journal: The bad news keeps coming for the FBI

Finally, Trump’s opponents know that the American people have rejected him, not once but three times:

In 2018, when the GOP lost the House. In 2020, when Republicans lost the presidency and the Senate twice (on election night and again on runoff day in Georgia). In 2022, when the Republicans failed to take the Senate and narrowly captured the House. in a midterm election when the party out of power historically does much better.

Trump’s invincibility cloak is tattered, torn and useless.

This is bringing in so many new applicants and so much new funding.

And don’t forget the myriad legal issues that Trump faces in multiple jurisdictions from local, state and federal prosecutors. Unlike the civil trial he legally skipped recently in New York, he would have to attend any criminal trial, such as in Fulton County, Georgia, or in federal court. In addition to sapping his time, it would forcefully reaffirm to the country at large, and to Republican primary voters in particular, that Trump is a damaged asset, on the decline and above all the only GOP candidate who could lose to Biden.

clinton

PA

In 2016, Trump narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton, the most compromised Democratic candidate in modern history. In 2020, he lost decisively to the second most compromised Democratic Party nominee. Let’s hope other Republican candidates act accordingly and GOP voters realize that our 2024 nomination needs to be stronger and more decisive.

Nicholas is president of Eagle Consulting Group Inc. and for the past six years has appeared as a conservative commentator on “This Week In Pennsylvania”, a television show focusing on Pennsylvania politics. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

