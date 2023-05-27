Narendra Modi | Modi government completes nine years in office, Congress asks about prices, jobs and hate

Narendra Modi, who sparked a storm when a cylinder of cooking gas cost 410 rupees but saw the price soar to 1,100 rupees under his tenure as prime minister, was accused on Friday of raising an edifice of power on false promises and the miseries of the people.

As the NDA government celebrated its nine years in office, Congress posed nine questions to expose its failures. A bulletin released by the party accused Modi of deceiving the people with lies, saying it was best manifested by the scourge of inflation.

Rahul Gandhi also tweeted: The BJP has raised an edifice of power over the past nine years on false promises and people’s miseries. The Prime Minister should own up to his failures mahngai, hatred and unemployment (high prices, hatred and unemployment).

The congressional bulletin said: Prices for all essential commodities have risen relentlessly since 2014, even as oil prices rose from $100/barrel to $70/barrel over the same period. Youth unemployment rose by 30-40%, while real wages fell for the poor.

It’s a disastrous record. Demonetization and the GST have destroyed small businesses without eliminating black money, and the recently announced Demonetization 2.0 is yet another reminder of your government’s ruthless approach.

The party said diesel prices rose from Rs 55 to Rs 90 per litre, mustard oil prices from Rs 90 to Rs 143, wheat and flour prices from Rs 22 to Rs 35 and milk prices from Rs 35 to Rs 53.

Why are inflation and unemployment soaring in India? Why did the rich get richer and the poor poorer? Why is public property being sold off to friends of Modis even as economic disparities grow? asked Congress.

Party communications chief Jairam Ramesh announced 35 press conferences across the country over the next two days to highlight the nine questions, which cover a range of topics from prices and unemployment to unemployment. attack on democracy, crony capitalism, China and the mismanagement of Covid.





Congress media department chief Pawan Khera said Modi should observe a mafi divas (apology day) and apologize for betraying all sections of society with lies and propaganda.

We ask about the past nine years. They shouldn’t drag us back 900 years, he said, alluding to the BJP’s tendency to invoke its own version of history to distract people from day-to-day issues.

The party’s social media chief, Supriya Shrinate, said the economic distress had taken the form of a tragedy for many people, but the government was oblivious to their misery and bragging about its achievements.

Referring to Modis’ promise to create 2 crore jobs a year, she said that instead of creating 18 crore jobs in nine years, Modi had been reduced to distributing only a few thousand appointment letters. you, which is usually done by the postman.

The newsletter focused on nine topics: the economy, agriculture and farmers, corruption and cronyism, China and national security, social harmony, social justice, democracy and federalism, regimes of social protection and the mismanagement of Covid-19.

The party questioned the failure to double farmers’ incomes as promised, to honor the agreements reached with them while repealing the three controversial agricultural laws and to provide a legal guarantee to the MSP.

On corruption and cronyism, the bulletin said: Why are you jeopardizing the hard-earned savings of people in the LIC and SBI for the benefit of your friend Adani? Why do you let the thieves get away? Why are you keeping quiet about rampant corruption in BJP-ruled states?

Congress has targeted Modis’ national security record, trying to break through the hype of his government as a practitioner of tough nationalism.

Why is it that even after your kick to China in 2020, they continue to occupy Indian territory? 18 meetings have been held with China, but why do they refuse to cede Indian territory and instead continue with their aggressive tactics? It said.

Your silence on the 1,500 km2 of Indian territory controlled by China since 2020 speaks (of) your complete failure on the national security front. Even as China becomes more aggressive and makes unreasonable demands on our sovereignty, the government has remained inactive. There is no national security strategy nine years after your government took office, and defense spending is at a multi-decade low.

The party questioned why the families of those who died of Covid-19 had not received compensation and why the Modi government had suddenly imposed a lockdown that left thousands out of work but provided no support.

The bulletin dwelt on the introduction of the Agnipath program which Congress said would harm the armed forces; the weakening of social infrastructure, including the reduction of the budget for the rural employment guarantee programme; the use of a new matrix of citizenship as a tool of religious discrimination; engineering defections to overthrow state governments; and the misuse of central agencies against political opponents.