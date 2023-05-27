Xi Jinping spoke to Zelensky and told him that the only way out of the war was to negotiate





Chinese President Xi Jinping told Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky on Wednesday that “dialogue and negotiation” was the only way to peace. This is the first conversation between the two leaders since the start of the war sparked by the Russian invasion in February 2022.

“On the issue of the Ukraine crisis, China has always been on the side of peace, and its fundamental position is to promote peace dialogue,” the Chinese president said, according to state broadcaster CCTV, reported by China. AFP agency. “Dialogue and negotiation are the only way out” of the conflict with Russia, he added. Zelensky confirmed in a tweet that he had a “long and meaningful” conversation with his Chinese counterpart. The call lasted “almost an hour”, said the spokesman for the Ukrainian presidency. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stressed that the call was made “at the initiative of the Ukrainian side”. After the conversation, Zelensky announced the appointment of an ambassador to the Asian giant, a position that has been vacant since February 2021. The Chinese government announced for its part that it “will send a special representative to Ukraine and other countries to maintain in-depth communication with all parties for a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis”. The phone conversation was the first between the two heads of state since the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The last time they spoke was in July 2021. Russia welcomed Beijing’s efforts, but criticized Kiev for “rejecting any initiative aimed at finding a political and diplomatic solution to the crisis”. The United States and the European Union (EU) welcomed the Chinese efforts, awaiting further details on them. White House Homeland Security spokesman John Kirby called the conversation between Xi and Zelensky a “good thing.” “Of course, we would welcome any effort to achieve peace, as long as this peace is just, lasting and credible” and that “President Zelensky” or his associates are personally involved in it, he added. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, visiting Colombia, expressed his hope that this telephone conversation would be “a first step for China to play a role and convince Russia to stop its aggression”. A senior EU official, who requested anonymity, according to AFP, said in Brussels that the bloc “has always encouraged China, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to share responsibility defense of and respect for the Charter of the United Nations and the principles of international law”. Zelensky stressed in February the need to “work” with China to resolve the conflict with Russia and reiterated in March his desire to speak with Xi. According to Chinese network CCTV, Xi reminded Zelensky of his rejection of any use of nuclear weapons, included in his 12-point plan for peace, published in February. The Chinese initiative presented a few months ago also included a call for Moscow and kyiv to conduct negotiations and advocated respect for the territorial integrity of all countries. China has not condemned the Russian offensive in Ukraine and has stepped up political and economic cooperation with its Russian neighbor in recent months. However, the government claims to have a neutral position in the conflict. China and Russia are part of the BRICS, along with Brazil, India and South Africa, neither of which supported the sanctions adopted by Western powers against Russia for invading Ukraine. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said in mid-April after his visit to Beijing that the United States was encouraging war in Ukraine. The Brazilian president insisted on Wednesday in Madrid that the two parties negotiate peace. “No one can doubt that we Brazilians condemn Russia’s territorial violation against Ukraine. The mistake happened, the war started, but now it is useless to say who is right, who is wrong. Now what you have to do is stop the war”, he stressed with the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez.

