A series of meetings between Jokowi and Prabowo Subianto, including after Gibran was summoned by the PDIP
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto held a closed meeting with President Joko Widodo or Jokowi at Bogor Palace on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Report by antaranewsthe meeting lasted about an hour from 2:00 p.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Daily Chairman of the Central Executive Council (DPP) of the Greater Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said meetings between the two were commonplace between the president and his ministers.
“I think the meeting this afternoon between Pak Prabowo and Pak Jokowi is a normal thing, a meeting between the president and presidential aides. account of the programs that have been implemented,” said Dasco.
Dasco said he knew nothing of the purpose of Jokowi and Prabowo’s meeting to discuss Prabowo’s increased eligibility.
The meeting was after the mayor of Solo Gibran Rakabuming Raka fulfilled the convocation of the Central Leadership Council (DPP) of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (IDP) on Monday, May 22, 2023. Gibran’s summons would be linked to his meeting with the general president of the party Gerindra Prabowo Subianto on Friday evening May 19, 2023.
Meeting Jokowi and Prabowo
1. Plantation of mangroves in the TWA Angke Kapuk
Jokowi and Prabowo were seen diving together in Angke Kapuk (TWA) Nature Park, north of Jakarta on Monday, March 15, 2023.
These two personalities carried out this activity within the framework of the Mangrove Planting Peak event organized by the TNI throughout Indonesia. The purpose of this activity is to plant mangroves as part of the preservation of the environment.
Also present at the event were TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono, National Police Chief General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Minister of Forestry and Environment (KLH) Siti Nurbaya Bakar, and d other relevant officials.
2. Big harvest in Kebumen
The main harvest took place in Jokowi on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Lajer village, Ambal district, Kebumen regency.
During the event, the Indonesian President invited Prabowo Subianto and Ganjar Pranowo to go to the rice fields together.
“Incidentally, Pak Prabowo is going to Magelang, I took him together, I went down to Kulonprogo,” Jokowi said after the inauguration of the Kasiman Kertalangu TPST in Denpasar, Bali on Monday, March 13, 2023.
“Because the Pak Prabowo meeting was in the afternoon, we first went to the rice fields, to the harvest. There was me, there was Pak Ganjar, there was Pak Prabowo, it’s everything,” Jokowi said.
Protocol, Press and Media Assistant to the Presidential Secretariat, Bey Machmudin explained that Jokowi hoped that Prabowo would understand the challenges faced by farmers on the ground. Jokowi feels it is important for Prabowo to know this, given that Prabowo has been assigned to look after a food estate in Central Kalimantan.
3. Meeting in Banjarsari
Prabowo said he held a meeting with Jokowi during his visit to the President’s Residence at Sumber, Banjarsari District, Solo, Central Java on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
As general chairman of the Gerindra party, Prabowo admitted that there were no overly political discussions with Jokowi.
“There was no overly political discussion. Yes, even if there was, I wouldn’t be able to tell you about it,” Prabowo said when interviewed by the media team. after the meeting with Jokowi.
Prabowo explained that his visit to the President’s residence was related to the time of Idul Fitri 1444 Hijriah.
“It’s as usual for our traditions, our customs. During Eid, the subordinates usually offer the greetings or Eid to the leaders. My boss is him (Jokowi), the president, as commander in chief , I’m his minister. I think many times it’s Eid for him. It was Eid when I was invited to eat,” he said.
PRINCESS SAFIRA PITALOKA
