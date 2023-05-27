Politics
Carol Vorderman calls Boris Johnson ‘diarrhea that keeps on giving’
Carol Vorderman didn’t hold back on tonight’s episode of Have I Got News For You.
In her first appearance on a comedy panel in 20 years, the 62-year-old Carol-like former Countdown host gave the Tories some of her mind.
Carol appeared on the show hosted by Steph McGovern alongside Ian Hislop, and on the opposing team were Paul Merton and comedian Nabil Abdulrashid.
Naturally, Boris Johnson didn’t come out unscathed in the episode after the news broke this week via The temperature he allegedly broke lockdown laws at his country home, Checkers.
The alleged meetings at Chequers, an official country residence of British prime ministers, were clearly a breach of the rules, a source told the newspaper.
Enter Carol, who has been, uh, known for speaking out against the government in the past.
Boris Johnson is like a dose of diarrhea just waiting to be given, isn’t he? she asked, to which the rest of the panel roared with laughter.
Every time you turn on the news, it’s still there. How can this happen?
But apparently Carol didn’t stop there, as she took to Twitter after the show and said: Hope you enjoyed @haveigotnews tonight. Maybe my rants are in the long edition which comes out this Monday evening at 10:30 p.m. @BBCOne on I have some more news for you. I didn’t hold back.
Fans loved how Carols looked anyway, as one said: Carol Vorderman on Have I got news for you just described Boris Johnson as a dose of diarrhea that just keeps on giving! Bright!
Another commented: That was pure excellence, Carol Vorderman for the next Prime Minister.
Let’s hope the Loose Women star doesn’t bump into the ex-Prime Minister on the street anytime soon, as she did with disgraced health secretary Matt Hancock at the Cheltenham races earlier this year.
The unlikely encounter came after Carol publicly called Mr Hancock arrogant, selfish and, to put it bluntly, an ac**k.
Shortly after, in the Royal Box at the races, to Carols’ apparent horror, she received a pat on the back, and who was it but Mr Hancock himself.
Naturally, Twitter exploded when photos emerged of the couple talking, seemingly amicably, as people accused Carol of being hypocritical.
But Carol took to social media to clear up the confusion over what it actually looked like a sufficiently awkward interaction.
What should you do? You’re in the Royal Box, you can’t call them one [blank] in the royal box can you? she explained.
It thus appears to viewers, Carol also had a blast with HIGNFY tonight as she was pictured laughing as she left the studio with Ian and Steph.
Have I Got News For You airs Fridays on BBC One.
|
