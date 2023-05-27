State visit to China: 4 memorandums of understanding signed this Friday in the presence of Presidents Xi Jinping and Flix Tshisekedi





The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Flix-Antoine Tshisekedi, was welcomed with all the honors, this Friday, May 27, 2023, on the esplanade of the great Palace of the people of Beijing by his host, President Xi Jinping of the Republic popular in China. National anthems, 21 cannon shots, fanfare, military parade and children’s greetings, everything was put in place to make this reception sumptuous and worthy of the exceptional quality of bilateral relations between Congo and China. The two Presidents had profound words to describe the state of good China-DRC bilateral relations. In his introductory speech to the bilateral working session, President Xi Jinping underlined his desire to consolidate pragmatic cooperation with the DRC. He congratulated President Tshisekedi for his national and regional leadership in consolidating peace, development and stability in Africa and in the DRC in particular. China is going to release an emergency aid of 1 million dollars to help the sinister populations of Kalehe, victims of the torrential rains. Finally, President Xi Jinping expressed his desire to develop bilateral cooperation. I am of the opinion that it is necessary to create more opportunities between our countries and to evolve the bilateral relations towards a global strategic partnership, declared the Chinese President. For his part, President Flix Tshisekedi thanked his host for the warm welcome from the people and the Chinese authorities offered to him, his wife and the Congolese delegation. President Flix Tshisekedi hailed the great achievements made by China over the past ten years, particularly under the leadership of President Xi Jinping. The Congolese Head of State hoped that the two countries would take a new step in the partnership that unites them for the benefit of their respective peoples while saluting the values ​​common to both countries. I appreciate the history of China and its struggle to defend its sovereignty just like the Congo, and China’s tradition of non-interference is also a shared value, said President Tshisekedi. Signature of 4 bilateral cooperation protocols After the majestic welcome and the in-depth working session, this historic meeting placed under the sign of pragmatism was followed by a ceremony of signing several memorandums of understanding drawn up in various fields. Here is the list of memorandums of understanding signed this Friday, May 26, 2023 during a ceremony chaired by the two Heads of State, Xi Jinping and Flix Tshisekedi: 1/ Memorandum of understanding on investment and the ecological exploitation of natural resources; 2/ Memorandum of understanding on information exchange and cooperation; 3/ Memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the development of the digital economy; 4/ Memorandum of understanding on promoting the development of green growth; 5/ Cooperation agreement between the two national television channels, CGTN and RTNC. The Congolese Head of State and his delegation also took part in the dinner given in their honor by the Chinese President in the evening. This Saturday, May 27, 2023, the Head of State, Flix-Antoine Tshisekedi, will be visiting Shanghai for economic meetings in this second Chinese city. From Beijing (Peking)-China Patrick BOMBOKA Special Envoy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zoom-eco.net/a-la-une/visite-detat-en-chine-4-memorandums-dentente-signes-ce-vendredi-en-presence-des-presidents-xi-jinping-et-felix-tshisekedi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

