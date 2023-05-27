Politics
Turkey’s Kilicdaroglu scapegoats Syrian refugees to defeat Erdogan
An Al-Monitor/Premise poll published this week indicates that the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan statistically tied with the Leader of the Opposition Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a second round scheduled for Sunday, May 28. Erdogan won in the first round on May 14, 49.52% to 44.88%, but missed the 50% required to win.
Erdogan’s unlikely advantage on the economy
The main issue for voters (57%) is the economy, which is not surprising given soaring inflation, food prices and unemployment, all compounded by the earthquake. February land, which killed 50,000 people.
The bad news keeps piling up. Turkeys foreign exchange reserves fell into the red this week for the first time in more than 20 years, with its banking system now dependent on deposits from Arab Gulf countries. Afchine Molavi, write in Forbeshas a first-rate assessment of Turkey’s daunting post-election economic challenges.
The dire state of the economy and the post-earthquake recovery should be Erdogan’s burden, but our poll shows voters trust him more than Kilicdaroglu on the economy, by 52-48%. If Kilicdaroglu loses, his inability to associate Erdogan with the economic crisis will be the reason.
Kilicdaroglus ugly right turn on refugees
The second concern of voters, with 16%, concerns the 3.6 million Syrian refugees living in Turkey.
As Kilicdaroglu probes behind Erdogan on the economy and national security, he is winning voters over refugees, by adopting a far-right nativist stance, which has unsettled many of his supporters in Turkey and abroad.
While Erdogan obtained the endorsement of the nationalist candidate Sinan Ogan, which served as a spoiler in the first round by obtaining 5.17% of the votes, Kilicdaroglu received the support of Umit Ozdag of the far-right Victory Party.
According to Ozdag, he and Kilicdaroglu agreed to send the refugees home in a year, adding for good measure that it should all be done within the framework of international law, with the assurance that they will be safe when they return.
Kilicdaroglu’s message, sensing an opening in the tight presidential race, is crisp and clear.
Make up your mind before the refugees take over the country, he told a rally this week.
As Nazlan Ertan reports, Ozdag and Victory’s longstanding aggressive and ugly anti-immigrant stances have destabilized other members of the Kilicdaroglus coalition, including the pro-Kurdish People’s Democracy Party (HDP), which accounts for approximately 8% of Kilicdaroglu’s support.
The coalition nevertheless holds firm, as Ezgi Akin reports, united, it seems, only in the desire of its members to overthrow Erdogan.
The attitude of Kilicdaroglus nativists against refugees may be one reason why our latest poll gives Erdogan no bounce from Ogans’ approval.
Erdogan called his opponents’ approach to refugees hate speech, which allowed him to adopt a more political stance, stressing that he is building the infrastructure for the voluntary return of Syrians in a “humane, conscientious and Islamic” way.
Amberin Zaman asks in today’s Turkey Briefing if Ozdags meager 2% of votes is worth such indignities?” Her response: Probably not.
As we wrote here earlier this month, the return of Syrian refugees is not a priority for the Syrian President. Bashar Al-Assad, WHO will expect a high price for doing anything, in terms of helping rebuild Arab states and lifting international sanctions. Syria and the Arab League are working on the issue, but expect progress to be glacial.
Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu both agree to reconcile with Assad. Erdogan has stepped up diplomatic efforts for a deal in recent months, working with and through the Russian president. Vladimir Poutine.No doubt such an agreement would be a game-changer in the region, but it will also evolve in a glacial way. Assad is in no rush and he expects Turkey to take the first step by withdrawing its troops and proxies from Syria. If Syrian forces then attempt to retake Idlib, as is likely, another wave of refugees would likely sweep into Turkey. As we wrote last month, Assad and Putin are not the privileged guarantors of an agreement on such important issues. Regardless of who wins the election, diplomacy with Syria will be slow and an aggressive push by Turkey to resettle Syrian refugees would only serve to spark more instability, hardship and conflict.
Too close to call (again)
15% of those polled said they were undecided heading into Sunday, a surprisingly high percentage in such a potentially close race.
And then are the side changers. 14% of voters said they would not vote for the same candidate in the second round, although, as with the undecided, it is unclear which candidate will benefit the most.
Erdogan retains an edge through media control and censorship, which increased ahead of the election, as reported by Jack Dutton.
Another note from the polls is that 5% of the electorate prioritized democracy and 11% justice, signifying concern over the rule of law under Erdogan. These figures are significant, but this election is above all a referendum on the economy. It is disconcerting, two days from now, that Erdogan may have an advantage on this issue, given the depth of the crisis in Turkey. Whoever wins on Sunday, the reforms and sacrifices required for economic recovery will be daunting.
