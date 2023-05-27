Pakistani Imran Khan calls for immediate talks in showdown with military





UAE-based port terminal operator seeks direct maritime connection between Karachi and Sharjah

KARACHI: A port terminal operator based in the United Arab Emirates plans to establish a direct connection between Karachi in Pakistan and the port of Khor Fakkan in Sharjah via shipping lines using the fastest sea route, its senior official said on Thursday.

The Gulftainer company was started in 1976 to operate the Middle East’s first container terminal in Sharjah. It has become a globally competitive port operator and third-party logistics provider, managing some of the most productive ports in the world.

Khor Fakkan Container Terminal itself is known to be one of the fastest facilities in the world.

The thing about Khor Fakkan is that it is only about 25 to 26 hours away at 20 knots from Karachi, Andrew Hoad, the company’s group commercial manager, told Arab News during his visit to Pakistan.

Were trying to connect with shipping line services that were looking to directly connect the UAE to Pakistan, Karachi, as Khor Fakkan is such a rational place to do so, with short sailing time, quick clearances, rather than d go all the way through the Strait of Hormuz and further into the Gulf, he added.

Hoad said his company would hold roadshows to showcase opportunities and expertise in Pakistan to attract exporters.

We would definitely go on a number of tours in Pakistan, talk to the exporting community of various products and try to sell them the benefits of this quick transaction to the UAE via Khor Fakkan, he continued.

The port operator boasts of being one of the world’s leading international ports and logistics solution providers and the first and only operator in the Middle East to operate ports in the United States.

Gulftainers’ portfolio also includes seaports in Saudi Arabia and Iraq, as well as freight forwarding, supply chain operations and logistics cities through Momentum Logistics and Avalon Transport.

Hoad said the UAE had become a hub of expertise over the past 15 years that could be shared with Pakistan.

The UAE has a number of very good port operators, he added. DP World is one; Abu Dhabi and Gulftainer ports are others. The UAE has become something of a hub of expertise, I think, over the last 10 or 15 years.

So hopefully we can share some of that expertise as Gulftainers if requested or required.

