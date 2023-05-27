President Joko Widodo attends the wedding of Commissioner Sahid Group’s son

RM Aryo Kusumadharma Hardjoprakoso, the third generation founder of the Sahid group, is to give up his single life and marry his idol, Reva Andika Widhianie Herdiana. The procession of the wedding ceremony for the bride and groom took place today, Saturday (27/5).

Monitoring Hypeabis.id, you can see that the venue for the wedding ceremony which took place in Menteng area, central Jakarta, started to get crowded from the morning. A number of guests and relatives of the bride and groom were seen pacing entering the ceremony hall.

On the front page, dozens of flower bouquets filled with congratulations from various officials, national figures and conglomerates were also neatly lined up. The gamelan sound was also loud to welcome the arriving guests.

Meanwhile, VIP guests are also scheduled to attend the wedding of the only son of Group Chief Commissioner Sahid KRAy SB Wiryanti Sukamdani. Yanti Sukamdani is also president of the PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) DPP.

The groom, RM Aryo Kusumadharma Hardjoprakoso and his extended family arrived at the ceremony venue at 07:30 WIB. Gamelan music accompanies their steps as they enter the space of the wedding ceremony.

RM Aryo and his family wore traditional Javanese clothing in the Solo beskap style. Traditional clothes dominated by white and cream colors go well with a brown blangkon.

The groom then performs the Surrender of Friendship or the Groom’s Handover Procession. On the groom’s side, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi was appointed as the speaker to convey the intention and purpose of their visit.



Marriage of RM Aryo Kusumadharma Hardjoprakoso and Reva Andika Widhianie Herdiana. (Image source: Hypeabis.id/Abdurachman)

“We are here today with the whole extended family with the intention of marrying RM Aryo to the daughter of Andreas Herdiana and Wiwit Sundari, namely Reva Andika Widhianie Herdiana. problem,” Boudi said.

After the entourage was received, the bride and family began to enter the wedding ceremony hall. The groom was flanked by his extended family and slowly entered the building.

After the bride and groom entered the building, one by one, important guests began to arrive. The guests were made up of officials and important personalities from various fields.

Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Ma’ruf Amin arrived at the scene at 08:00 WIB. Kiai Ma’ruf came with his wife and entourage. The Nahdlatul Ulama figurine wore a black costume combined with a matching cap.

Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo and his wife, Iriana Joko Widodo, were present at the contract site at 08:23 WIB. President Jokowi wore a black suit with a dark cap.

President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin attended the wedding of the next generation of Sahid Group to attend the wedding. Ma’ruf Amin was also seen accompanied by his wife, Wury Estu Handayani, dressed in a black suit and white shirt.

Shortly after Jokowi and Ma’ruf entered the room, it was seen that national singer Krisdayanti was also present at the contract venue. Wearing a red dress and a bun, Krisdayanti looks beautiful and elegant.

Apart from this, political figures Basuki Tjahaya Purnama or known as Ahok, Grand Imam of Istiqlal Mosque Nasaruddin Umar, Mayor of Semarang Hevearita Gunaryanti Rahayu or colloquially known as Ita were also present at the scene.

Several officials and politicians were also seen present, such as Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises Teten Masduki, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Chairman of DPP PDIP Djarot Hidayat and the president of MPR Bambang. Soesatyo, and the general secretary of the PDIP, Hasto Kristiyanto.

Exactly at 08:30 a.m., the wedding ceremony procession began to take place. The program begins with the recitation of the holy verses of the Quran. After that, the main event in the form of a marriage contract took place.

RM Aryo said the consent granted smoothly. With one breath, he managed to say the words of consent granted at his first opportunity without any repetition.

Once the granted consent is declared valid, the bride and groom sign the marriage certificates and documents. Now the two have officially become husband and wife.



