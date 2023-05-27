Politics
President Joko Widodo attends the wedding of Commissioner Sahid Group’s son
RM Aryo Kusumadharma Hardjoprakoso, the third generation founder of the Sahid group, is to give up his single life and marry his idol, Reva Andika Widhianie Herdiana. The procession of the wedding ceremony for the bride and groom took place today, Saturday (27/5).
Monitoring Hypeabis.id, you can see that the venue for the wedding ceremony which took place in Menteng area, central Jakarta, started to get crowded from the morning. A number of guests and relatives of the bride and groom were seen pacing entering the ceremony hall.
On the front page, dozens of flower bouquets filled with congratulations from various officials, national figures and conglomerates were also neatly lined up. The gamelan sound was also loud to welcome the arriving guests.
Meanwhile, VIP guests are also scheduled to attend the wedding of the only son of Group Chief Commissioner Sahid KRAy SB Wiryanti Sukamdani. Yanti Sukamdani is also president of the PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) DPP.
The groom, RM Aryo Kusumadharma Hardjoprakoso and his extended family arrived at the ceremony venue at 07:30 WIB. Gamelan music accompanies their steps as they enter the space of the wedding ceremony.
RM Aryo and his family wore traditional Javanese clothing in the Solo beskap style. Traditional clothes dominated by white and cream colors go well with a brown blangkon.
The groom then performs the Surrender of Friendship or the Groom’s Handover Procession. On the groom’s side, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi was appointed as the speaker to convey the intention and purpose of their visit.
Marriage of RM Aryo Kusumadharma Hardjoprakoso and Reva Andika Widhianie Herdiana. (Image source: Hypeabis.id/Abdurachman)
“We are here today with the whole extended family with the intention of marrying RM Aryo to the daughter of Andreas Herdiana and Wiwit Sundari, namely Reva Andika Widhianie Herdiana. problem,” Boudi said.
After the entourage was received, the bride and family began to enter the wedding ceremony hall. The groom was flanked by his extended family and slowly entered the building.
After the bride and groom entered the building, one by one, important guests began to arrive. The guests were made up of officials and important personalities from various fields.
Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Ma’ruf Amin arrived at the scene at 08:00 WIB. Kiai Ma’ruf came with his wife and entourage. The Nahdlatul Ulama figurine wore a black costume combined with a matching cap.
Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo and his wife, Iriana Joko Widodo, were present at the contract site at 08:23 WIB. President Jokowi wore a black suit with a dark cap.
President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin attended the wedding of the next generation of Sahid Group to attend the wedding. Ma’ruf Amin was also seen accompanied by his wife, Wury Estu Handayani, dressed in a black suit and white shirt.
Shortly after Jokowi and Ma’ruf entered the room, it was seen that national singer Krisdayanti was also present at the contract venue. Wearing a red dress and a bun, Krisdayanti looks beautiful and elegant.
Apart from this, political figures Basuki Tjahaya Purnama or known as Ahok, Grand Imam of Istiqlal Mosque Nasaruddin Umar, Mayor of Semarang Hevearita Gunaryanti Rahayu or colloquially known as Ita were also present at the scene.
Several officials and politicians were also seen present, such as Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises Teten Masduki, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Chairman of DPP PDIP Djarot Hidayat and the president of MPR Bambang. Soesatyo, and the general secretary of the PDIP, Hasto Kristiyanto.
Exactly at 08:30 a.m., the wedding ceremony procession began to take place. The program begins with the recitation of the holy verses of the Quran. After that, the main event in the form of a marriage contract took place.
RM Aryo said the consent granted smoothly. With one breath, he managed to say the words of consent granted at his first opportunity without any repetition.
Once the granted consent is declared valid, the bride and groom sign the marriage certificates and documents. Now the two have officially become husband and wife.
(Read more Hypeabis.id articles on Google News)
Publisher: Gita Carla
|
Sources
2/ https://hypeabis.id/read/24473/presiden-joko-widodo-jadi-saksi-pernikahan-putra-komisaris-sahid-group
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pro-Donald Trump PAC ad misleads Ron DeSantis stance on border wall
- President Joko Widodo attends the wedding of Commissioner Sahid Group’s son
- WWE Night of Champions UK Start Time: Full Match Card, How to Watch
- Watching ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ brings Oklahoma actor to tears
- China retains mixed doubles title at Durban table tennis world | Sport
- Google Nest Thermostat Drops $30 Off $100 For Summer, And More
- Taking a daily multivitamin may slow cognitive decline, new study suggests
- Pakistani Imran Khan calls for immediate talks in showdown with military
- Turkey’s Kilicdaroglu scapegoats Syrian refugees to defeat Erdogan
- Biden sounds bullish on debt ceiling, Treasury warns of June 5 default
- Bollywood rediscovers Kashmir: Secretary of Tourism Union
- Belgium defeated the Indian men’s hockey team 2-1