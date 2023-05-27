Pro-Donald Trump PAC ad misleads Ron DeSantis stance on border wall





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has officially kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign, intensifying an existing feud with fellow Republican nomination contender, former President Donald Trump.

In a new ad titled “Obviously,” a pro-Trump political action committee, MAGA Inc., reviews a timeline from 2016 to 2018, comparing the actions of the two presidential candidates Trump and DeSantis for Congress.

“2018: Trump builds wall, secures border, fights invasion,” says the narrator. “As Ron DeSantis votes against funding Trump’s wall.”

On screen, the ad cites a vote on the March 22, 2018 appropriations bill. When we contacted MAGA Inc., they again reported this vote to PolitiFact as proof of their claim.

DeSantis voted against this bill, but the publicity paints a misleading picture of what this bill entailed and DeSantis’ position on a border fence. A year earlier, DeSantis had voted in favor of funding to build additional barriers along the southern border.

Congress DeSantis votes on border fence funding

In 2017 and 2018, DeSantis twice voted to build barriers along the border and co-sponsored a third bill to fund them. He once voted against a bill that included funding for the wall.

In April 2017, DeSantis and 14 other congressional Republicans co-sponsored a bill that would have used money that drug trafficker Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman confiscated for border security measures. This included using funds to build barriers on the southern border. The bill was not put to the vote.

In July 2017, DeSantis voted in favor of the “Make America Secure Appropriations Act of 2018”. This bill provided nearly $1.6 billion in funding to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for the construction and improvement of border barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The bill passed the House, 235-192, but did not make it to the Senate.

The vote MAGA Inc. cites is from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018. As part of a $1.3 trillion spending package, the bill also allocated nearly $1.6 billion for border barriers, including $38 million for barrier planning and design and $196 million for the acquisition and deployment of border security technologies.

The bill passed 256-167. Trump said at the time he had doubts about it and was considering a veto, but he eventually signed it into law in March 2018. He complained that the legislation did not include what he believed to be sufficient funding for the wall.

DeSantis and 89 other Republicans voted against this bill.

At the time, DeSantis said he opposed the bill because “nobody had time to read it, let alone understand it.” He did not say he was opposed to funding the border wall.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that DeSantis said the bill was “drafted by a handful of members and staff behind closed doors without input from rank and file members,” and had been “publicly available since less than 5 p.m.

“To cram more than $1.3 trillion in spending and a number of unrelated policy issues into a single mammoth bill and rush it through for consideration shows that Congress has hit rock bottom,” DeSantis said.

Trump echoed DeSantis’ sentiment at the time.

In June 2018, months after the appropriations bill passed, DeSantis again voted in favor of a bill that directed the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to deploy the necessary physical barriers and technology across the southern border to prevent people from illegally crossing the border. This so-called “Securing Americas Future Act of 2018” failed in a vote of 193 to 231.

Beyond DeSantis’ time in Congress, he continued to support building barriers along the southern border.

During his 2018 campaign for governor, DeSantis ran an ad in which he is seen teaching his daughter to “build the wall” by stacking blocks. The ad also touted Trump’s endorsement of DeSantis for the governorship.

More recently, at the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign, DeSantis reiterated his intention to build a wall.

“We’re going to build the border wall,” he said in a May 24 interview with Fox News. “I think it’s too big a border to just rely on staff. You have to have that physical wall.”

Our decision

A MAGA Inc. advertisement claimed that DeSantis “voted against the wall”.

The ad cited DeSantis’ 2018 vote against an appropriations bill to fund fencing along the southern border. At the time, DeSantis complained that the bill passed without enough time to consider it. He did not say his objection was to funding related to border barriers.

Less than a year earlier, DeSantis had voted in favor of a bill that would provide the same amount of funding for building border barriers. He later voted in favor of a bill requiring the Department of Homeland Security to build barriers along the border, and he co-sponsored a bill to fund construction of the wall.

After his tenure in Congress, DeSantis continued to voice support for the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border.

The claim contains an element of truth but ignores critical facts that would give a different impression. We rate it mostly wrong.

