Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Ground History and IPL Records



Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to cross swords with Mumbai Indians (SRH) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Qualifying Match 2. The match is scheduled to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26. The losing team will be eliminated from the race for the final while the winners will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the summit clash. MI and GT met twice during the championship phase of the tournament, with both franchises emerging victorious once each. Before they end up in Ahmedabad, here’s a look at the ground history of the place. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL Records & Stats It will be interesting to see how the pitch plays out today in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the match, here are some essential stats and numbers you need to know from previous IPL matches played at the stadium. IPL matches played: 14 Matches won by teams beating first: 6 Matches won by teams beating second: 8 Tied Matches: 0 Abandoned matches: 0 Best individual score: 106* – Jos Buttler (RR) against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022 The best bowling figures: 4/11 – Mohammed Shami (GT) vs Delhi Capitals, 2023 Best team score: 227/2 – Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants, 2023 Lowest team score: 123/9 – Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021 Most successful chase: 207/7 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 2023 Average score of the first rounds: 169 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Field Report Narendra Modi Stadium is preparing for the IPL 2023 Final. Narendra Modi Stadium is preparing for the IPL 2023 Final. https://t.co/cbhP5u8eGn The surface in Ahmedabad has been rather flat this season. With several scores over 200 and a majority of totals over 170, high score matches have become the norm on the site. The last game on the venue saw Shubman Gill smash a wonderful century against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). On what should be a fast track with plenty of scoring opportunities, both captains are expected to play first after winning the toss. As for the conditions, the weather is expected to be a bit warm, with an expected high of 40 degrees Celsius. The exact pitch report for the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat and Mumbai will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Jio Cinema minutes before the draw. Narendra Modi Stadium’s last IPL game



