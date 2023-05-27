Volunteer responses to Jokowi’s assessment of Two Feet, near Ganjar and Prabowo





JAKARTA, KOMPA.TV – The volunteers of Pro Jokowi (Projo) do not agree if the complicity of President Joko Widodo with Ganjar Pranowo and Prabowo Subianto is interpreted as a two-legged match. General President of Pro Jokowi Volunteers (Projo) Budi Arie Setiadi believed that President Jokowi’s union with Ganjar and Prabowo was based on good relations. This relationship, according to Budi, is apart from the PDIP’s decision to declare Ganjar as the presidential candidate and the Gerindra party which will carry Prabowo to the 2024 presidential election. “The message is that Pak Jokowi has a good relationship with Pak Ganjar and Pak Prabowo, don’t take it on both legs,” he said on the show. Two-way KOMPAS TVFriday (26/5/2023). Also Read: Rated as King Maker in Presidential Election, Will Jokowi Unite Ganjar-Prabowo? Budi added that during the peak speech at the people’s meeting (Musra), the volunteers did not choose one of the three names of presidential candidates from the results of Musra, but brought the three names to the leaders of political parties in the government coalition. The three names of Musra volunteers from Jokowi are Airlangga Hartarto, Ganjar Pranowo and Prabowo Subianto. According to him, only Jokowi himself knows who Jokowi will choose to continue the development program. “Pak Jokowi is not two feet tall but a thousand feet tall,” Budi said. Also read: After Prabowo, it’s Gibran’s turn to meet Ganjar in Solo to discuss volunteer support In line with Budi, Jokowi Rambun Tjajo, president of the National Secretariat, sees no two-legged political game being played by Jokowi. According to Rambun, Jokowi’s position is not only that of a party cadre, but also that of a head of state who must act as a statesman. Even when Jokowi delivered a speech at Ganjar Pranowo’s declaration event at Batu Tulis Palace, Bogor, the volunteers were hoping for an attitude of support for Ganjar, but it was not delivered. “If he is good with Pak Ganjar, good with Pak Prabowo because both presidential election personalities now have such strong abilities. So it’s not a question of two legs, but a question of his position as statesman,” Rambun said. Also Read: Jokowi Meets Prabowo at Bogor Palace, Efforts to Unite Ganjar and Prabowo? Rambun added that in addition to the good relationship, Jokowi’s closeness to Ganjar and Prabowo is also inseparable as both have the ability to carry on the agendas that have been worked out. “The most important message from Mr. Jokowi is the sustainability of the program. In our opinion, Mr. Ganjar is the most appropriate. If, for example, Mr. Jokowi says Mr. Prabowo, yes, we have made a decision, then there is nothing wrong. We are online with legacy him (Jokowi), it’s just a matter of contesting,” Rambun said.

