



– Advertisement – The slogan ‘take back control’ was used by Leave activists during the EU referendum, promising to reduce net migration to less than 50,000. However, seven years after the vote, net migration has reached a low record 606,000 and illegal migration quadrupled. The Conservative government is now under pressure to fix this problem. While it is easy to make promises, it is difficult to implement them. During the 2016 EU referendum, Leave activists vowed to “take back control” of the UK’s borders. Nigel Farage, one of Brexit’s top cheerleaders, has promised that leaving the EU will allow the UK to reduce net migration to less than 50,000. However, as Sky News’ political editor reports, Beth Rigby, that promise hasn’t been kept. Other politicians have also promised to reduce net migration. David Cameron and Theresa May have promised to reduce it to “tens of thousands”, while Boris Johnson promised in 2019 to reduce it by 226,000 a year at the time. But seven years after the referendum, net migration hit a record high of 606,000 in the year to December 2022, and illegal migration quadrupled from just over 13,000 in 2018 to more from 52,000 last year. – Advertisement – Breaking that promise put enormous pressure on the Conservative government, which now owns this mess. As Rigby points out, “out of control might be a better three-word catchphrase for the current state of affairs.” It’s easy to make promises, but terribly difficult to keep them. This is especially true when it comes to complex issues like immigration. As Rigby notes, “there are a myriad of factors that determine how many people come to the UK each year and how many leave”. These factors include the UK’s economic performance, changes in immigration policies and world events such as wars and natural disasters. Moreover, as Rigby points out, “the UK has always been a magnet for migrants”. This is due to a variety of factors, including the English language, the UK’s strong economy and its reputation as a tolerant and welcoming country. These factors make it difficult to reduce net migration to the levels promised by politicians. – Advertisement – So what can be done? As Rigby said, the government needs to take a more realistic approach to immigration. It means recognizing that this is a complex problem that cannot be solved by mere slogans or promises. It also means being honest with the public about the challenges of reducing net migration. One possible solution, suggests Rigby, is to focus on reducing illegal migration. This would involve investing in border security and cracking down on employers who hire illegal workers. It would also involve working with other countries to address the root causes of illegal migration, such as poverty and political instability. Ultimately, however, there are no easy answers when it comes to immigration. As Rigby concludes, “the UK will always be a country that attracts migrants”. The challenge for politicians is to manage this migration in a way that benefits the UK while being fair and compassionate. In the grand scheme of things, the promise to “take back control” of the UK’s borders was an easy slogan to create, but it proved devilishly difficult to implement. Net migration has reached an all-time high and illegal migration has quadrupled. The government must adopt a more realistic approach to immigration and focus on reducing illegal migration. However, there are no easy answers when it comes to immigration, and the UK will always be a country that attracts migrants. Source: Sky News

