48.1% believe Modi’s regime has developed a personal connection with the people: Voter survey





New Delhi: As many as 48.1% of respondents to a survey believe that Narendra Modi’s regime has developed personal ties with people across the country over the past nine years. However, 37.6% of respondents think the opposite, while 14.3% say they cannot comment on this question. This was revealed during an exclusive pan-India survey conducted by CVoter to mark nine years of BJP-led government. Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014 after leading the BJP to a historic majority of 282 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. According to the survey, 49.5 percent of respondents from rural areas and 44.9 percent of respondents from urban areas believe that the Modi regime has developed a personal connection with ordinary people across the country over the past nine years. The survey also claimed that 49.1% of women and 47.2% of men surveyed believe that the Modi regime has developed a personal connection with ordinary people over the past nine years, while 38.6% of men and 36.5% of women surveyed think the opposite. A maximum of respondents in the 45-54 age bracket – 61.8% – are of the opinion that the Modi regime has developed a personal connection with ordinary people, followed by 53.9% in the age bracket. ages 35 to 44 who also feel the same. In addition, 47.4% of respondents in the middle income group and 61.8% in the high income group believe that the Modi regime has developed a personal connection with ordinary people across the country over the past nine years. years. The survey also indicated that 58.2% of respondents belonging to the Muslim community, 47.2% in the Schedule Caste/Dalit categories and 43.3% in the Schedule Tribe category believe that the Modi regime has not developed personal connection with ordinary people. the last nine years.

