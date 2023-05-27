Highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Papua New Guinea and Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid an official visit to Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 21 to 24, 2023.

Visit to Papua New Guinea:

Prime Minister Modi visited Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. It was his first visit, and it also marks the first visit of any Indian Prime Minister, from Papua New Guinea.

Release of Thirukkural in Tok Pisin language:

On May 22, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape published translation of the Tamil classic Thirukkural in the Took the Pisin language bring Indian thought and culture closer to the people of this Southwest Pacific nation.

Tok Pisin is the official language of Papua New Guinea. The translation was co-authored by Subha Sasindran and Governor Sasindran Muthuvel of West New Britain Province

Note – Outgoing Governor of West New Britain Province, Papua New Guinea, Sasindran Muthuvel made history by becoming the first person of Indian origin to be elected to the Parliament of Papua New Guinea in 2012.

Prime Minister Modi receives highest civilian award in Fiji

On May 22, 2023, in a special ceremony at Government House, Sir Bob Dadae, Governor General of Papua New Guinea, conferred on Prime Minister Modi the “Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (GCL)the highest civilian honor in Fiji, in recognition of his global leadership.

The recipients of the award are titled “Chef”. The medallion was presented to Prime Minister Modi in recognition of his global leadership, a rare honor for a non-Fijian.

Note – The Companion is awarded to citizens or other foreigners with an honorary award, in recognition of distinguished achievement or the highest degree of meritorious service rendered to Fiji or to mankind. Fiji, is an island country in Melanesia, part of Oceania in the South Pacific Ocean

PM co-hosted FIPIC III Summit 2023

Prime Minister Modi co-hosted the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) with James Marape on May 22, 2023. FIPIC was launched during PM Modi’s visit to Fiji in 2014.

The summit aims to enhance India’s engagement with Pacific island countries and promote cooperation in various sectors.

The third FIPIC summit was scheduled to take place in early 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi also had bilateral interactions with the Governor General of Papua New Guinea, Sir Bob Dadae, James Marape and some of the other PIC leaders attending the summit.

India’s initiatives

PM Modi has unveiled a comprehensive plan 12-step initiative aimed at advancing India's collaborations with countries in the Pacific region, including FIPIC SME development project, solar project for government buildings, supply of desalination units for drinking water, provision of sea ambulances, setting up of dialysis units, setting up of 24×7 emergency helpline, Set of Jan Aushadi Kendras, Establishment of Yoga centers.

Establishment of a super-specialty cardiology hospital in Fiji. The Indian government will bear the entire cost of this entirely new mega project.

In 2022, an initiative called the Jaipur Foot Camp took place in Fiji, providing free prostheses to over 600 people. The Prime Minister has announced his intention to establish a similar camp in Papua New Guinea this year, and from 2024 the intention is to hold two such camps each year in Pacific island countries.

FIPIC brings together 14 island countries

Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu which are located in the Pacific Ocean, northeast of the Australia.

India’s involvement with these 14 countries aligns with its Act East policy, and the country has mainly strengthened its relationship with them through development assistance under South-South cooperation.

Visit to Australia:

Prime Minister Modi visited Australia from May 22-24, 2023 and his visit to Australia builds on the annual Australia-India Leaders Summit in New Delhi in March 2023.

Note – India is preparing to host the G20 Leaders Summit 2023 , the first global economic cooperation forum in September 2023 in New Delhi. India’s G20 Presidency would guide the work of the G20 under the theme of – Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or One Earth One Family One Future.

Bilateral meeting with the Australian Prime Minister:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. During the meeting, he raised India’s concerns over the incidents of attacks on temples and the activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Australia.

They also had a constructive discussion on strengthening strategic cooperation in mining and critical minerals.

Agreements have been signed between India and Australia in the area of ​​Migration and Mobility Partnership and Green Hydrogen Task Force and Memorandum of Understanding has also been exchanged

Prime Minister Modi also announced the establishment of a new Australian Consulate General in Bengaluru (Karnataka) which will help connect Australian businesses to India’s digital and innovation ecosystem.

Prime Minister Modi shared the stage with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Qudos Bank Arena at Olympic Park in Sydney, Australia.

Note – Prime Minister Modi has invited Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and all Australian cricket fans to India for the Cricket World Cup in 2023.

Foundation stone laid for ‘Little India’ footbridge

On May 23, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese jointly laid the foundation stone of the Gate “Little India” which will be built in Harris Park in Western Sydney as a symbol of the friendship between the two nations and to recognize the immense contribution of the diaspora.

Harris Park is a hub of western Sydney where the Indian community celebrates festivals and events such as Diwali and Australia Day.

A street in western Sydney, Australia, has been officially renamed “Little India” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Note – The first proposal to officially name the region “Little India” was made in 2015.

Promotion of art and tribal culture through Gifting:

During his visit to the three nations, Prime Minister Modi presented tribal artworks to the leaders of different countries:

i. Dokra art was awarded to the leaders of Australia, Brazil, the Cook Islands and Tonga.

Dokra art is the dancer artifact found in the Mohenjo-Daro and Harappan excavations.

Common themes in Dokra art revolve around figurines of Hindu gods, goddesses, and different animals.

ii.PM Modi gifted Gond Paintingsone of the most admired forms of tribal art, for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

These paintings are created by dots and lines, with locally available natural colors and materials such as charcoal, colored earth, plant sap, leaves, cow dung and limestone powder.

iii.A Pithorus was offered to Niue, a leader of a Pacific island nation. It is a ritualistic tribal folk art of the Rathwa artisans of Chhota Udaipur in Gujarat and is considered a living testimony to an ever-evolving philosophy illustrating the highly enriched folk and tribal art culture of Gujarat.

About:- Papua New Guinea

Capital – Port Moresby

Cash – Depth

Prime Minister –James Marape

About Australia:

Capital –Canberra

Cash – Australian Dollar (AUD)

Prime Minister –Anthony Albanese

