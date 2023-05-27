British MPs angry over foiled appeal with Imran Khan – Pakistan





LONDON: Conservative Party MPs and peers are angry they were barred from speaking with PTI leader Imran Khan, whose internet connection was reportedly disconnected for half an hour before a Zoom call he was supposed to have with nearly 20 British politicians.

Sara Britcliffe, MP for Hyndburn and Haslingden, tweeted a screenshot of Tory politicians in a Zoom meeting room with former councilor Zulfi Bukhari, saying Mr Khan was about to join the call when , without warning, the Pakistani telecommunications authorities cut internet connections to his compound.

She expressed concern over the deteriorating economic, political and security situation and called for the release of political prisoners and journalists in Pakistan.

Azeem Ibrahim, one of the attendees at the meeting who also helped organize the call, told Dawn that MPs were angry and annoyed that they could not speak to Mr Khan.

PTI USA seeks to lobby Senate after lawmakers write to Blinken about Pakistan’s opposition suppression

The initiative was taken by Lord Daniel Hannan who has a keen interest in Pakistan and met Imran Khan during his visits there, Dawn M. Ibrahim, a research professor at the Institute of strategic.

Lord Hannan of Kingsclere was a Conservative MEP from 1999 to 2020 and is now President of the British Institute for Free Trade.

Zulfi Bukhari helped organize the call with Mr Khan, and the idea was to bring MPs together to get a briefing directly from Imran Khan on what is happening.

Attendees were unable to speak with Mr. Khan as his internet connection was cut, and ended up speaking with Mr. Bukhari who informed them that Mr. Khan’s internet was cut around 6 p.m. Pakistan, and asked him a series of questions.

The goal was not to support PTI or Imran Khan but just to understand what was going on. British politicians are deeply concerned about the deterioration of democracy in Pakistan, he said, adding that it was not just about Mr Khan, but the excessive power of the army in general .

He added: Some of the MPs were very angry and annoyed, and agreed that we should make a statement that UK MPs have been banned from speaking with Mr Khan, and that is not acceptable. They were all very upset, as they are very old with very busy schedules, he said.

He also pointed out that many of these MPs have very large Pakistani constituencies. Mr. Ibrahim said in his meetings with other parliamentarians from all sides that he had seen the deep concern about what is happening in Pakistan, even if they do not express it publicly.

It is not about Imran Khan. Some [MPs] are supporters of Nawaz Sharif or were big fans of Benazir Bhutto. The concern is more about the crisis in Pakistan right now.

It’s about the way the authorities are behaving, which is worrying. It does not serve Pakistan and is extremely damaging in the long run if free and fair elections are not held and journalists continue to be harassed, Ibrahim said.

Baroness Nosheena Mobarik, another call participant, said she was invited to the call by Lord Dan Hannan to see different perspectives on what is happening in Pakistan.

The UK government has expressed support for democracy and elections in Pakistan, but has so far refrained from commenting directly on Mr Khan’s arrest and subsequent crackdown.

Two weeks earlier, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at PMQs was asked to comment on the ongoing crisis in Pakistan. He responded by saying the UK and Pakistan had a close, long-standing relationship and Mr Khan’s arrest was an internal matter.

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) did not respond to a request for comment. Pakistani authorities routinely restrict access to cellular and data services for security reasons, such as during the recent unrest following May 9, but it was unclear how official mechanisms might restrict individual internet connections in residences or private compounds, as Mr. Khan claims.

Anwar Iqbal adds from Washington: Over the past 10 days, the PTI team has held three meetings with Senator Bob Menendez, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. They also briefed the Senate Subcommittee on South Asia.

In the United States, the PTI is shifting its campaign from the House of Representatives to the Senate, which has more say in external affairs.

On Thursday, a PTI team met with Senator John Cornyn, one of the oldest Republicans in the House, and plans to approach others as well.

Their aim is to persuade senators to send a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, asking him to use his influence to protect democracy in Pakistan and to persuade Islamabad to hold free and fair elections.

Earlier this month, 69 House members sent a similar letter to Mr Blinken, who also asked for his help in stopping the Pakistani government from cracking down on the opposition, as PTI leader Atif said. Khan.

The Foreign Office recently rejected the letter, saying it disagreed with the characterization of the May 9 events and the situation in Pakistan as reflected in this missive.

Last month, PTI USA also successfully raised the issue on the floor of the House when Congressman Brad Sherman spoke about the current situation in Pakistan. Now they are asking for a full debate in the House and the Senate.

Posted in Dawn, May 27, 2023

