Jokowi and Ma’ruf Amin attend PDIP elite’s son’s wedding in Central Jakarta





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and vice-president Marouf Amin attended the wedding of the only son of PDI President Perjuangan DPP (IDP) Tourism sector, Wiryanti Sukamdani. Jokowi and Ma’ruf Amin also witnessed the wedding. surveillance detik.com at Imam Bonjol, Menteng, Central Jakarta on Saturday (27/5/2023), Jokowi arrived at 08:24 WIB. He was seen accompanied by his wife, Iriana Jokowi. Jokowi appeared to be wearing a suit. He immediately entered the wedding hall after filling in the guest book. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content Before Jokowi, Ma’ruf Amin had already arrived at the scene. Ma’ruf Amin was also seen accompanied by his wife, Wury Estu Handayani. Apart from that, a number of senior state officials, up to the general chairman of the political party, had arrived earlier. Among them are President of the Republic of Indonesia MPR Bambang Soesatyo, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif, Menkop Teten Masduki, Secretary General of PDIP Hasto Kristiyanto, Chairman of DPP Djarot Syaiful, Chief Commissioner of Pertamina Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and a number of other Figures. To note, Wiryanti’s son, Aryo Kusumadharma Hardjoprakoso and Reva Andhika Widhiani Herdiana are getting married today. The wedding took place according to the Javanese custom, namely Solo. Transport Minister Budi Karya organized a surrender procession for the kakung’s friends representing the groom’s extended family. See also ‘During the PDIP: Gibran will fight to win awards and legislative elections simultaneously’: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (country/country)

