Xi Jinping Meets with Russian Prime Minister and Renews Signal: Firmly Support Core Interests | oppose the West together | Russian Prime Minister Mishustin
[NTD Times, Beijing time, May 25, 2023]Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping met with Russian Prime Minister Mishustin in Beijing on May 24, then gave the signal to “stand together for warmth.” “Strongly support” the core interests of both sides. The Russian side said China and Russia “jointly oppose the West.”
China Central Television reported that Xi Jinping told Mishustin he hoped the two sides would “promote cooperation in various fields to a higher level.” He also said, “China is ready to continue to firmly support each other with Russia on issues concerning each other’s core interests,” etc.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s remarks were more direct. The Russian Satellite News Agency reported that Russian Prime Minister Mishustin stressed that Russia and the CCP “jointly oppose the Western collective attempt to maintain global dominance and use illegal sanctions to impose their will on independent countries” and are moving towards “our common strategic objective”.
When Mishustin met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang earlier on the 24th, he said that due to “the pressure of illegal collective sanctions from the West”, China and Russia had raised bilateral relations to an unprecedented level. previous. The two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in trade in services, as well as related documents on grain exports to China and expedited patent review.
This is the second high-level meeting between China and Russia after Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia in March this year. However, according to media from both sides, China did not condemn Russia’s aggression against Ukraine at the two high-level meetings.
During this meeting with the Russian Prime Minister, Xi Jinping not only talked about the cooperation between the two parties, but also stressed strong support for “issues of each other’s core interests”.
In this regard, Ryan Hass, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, an American think tank, told AFP that the leaders of China and Russia “stand together more because of shared grievances and insecurities than ‘because of shared interests’. The goal”.
When Xi Jinping last met Putin in Russia, he also left a sentence saying that “changes that have not happened for a century are coming, and we will jointly promote this change.”
The outside world interprets that the CCP is trying to join forces with Russia to confront Western society and challenge the international order.
Epoch Times columnist Wang He once told NTDTV that the CCP clearly intends to unite with Russia and confront Europe and the United States. But for Russia, which is declining day by day, it could not do what it wanted. He said: “Russia itself has already collapsed. The CCP is still shooting at Russia. The main objective is that when the CCP confronts Europe and the United States, it has no help, and Russia is reluctant to do so.
Yuan Hongbing, a liberal lawyer based in Australia, previously told The Epoch Times, “Xi Jinping believes that the current international situation is rising from east to west and the United States will decline. He believes that the so-called major changes not seen in a century, for example he wants to form a strategic alliance with Putin, together to defeat and crush the status of the international police of the United States.
Yuan Hongbing thinks: “The global expansion of communist totalitarianism by Xi Jinping is leading China in a terrible direction.
