Donald Trump sometimes showed classified documents to visitors to Mar-a-Lago, witnesses say





Prosecutors have reportedly heard more than one testimony alleging Trump was negligent with classified documents, leaving them out in the open and sometimes showing them to people.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Witnesses tell prosecutors Donald Trump used to show classified documents to visitors to his private Mar-a-Lago club, according to a new report from the Washington Post.

Sources tell the outlet that the former president who is running for re-election was accused by witnesses of keeping classified documents in an area of ​​his office where they were visible, sometimes showing them to people who visited him.

The report comes as Trump, 76, is mired in an ongoing criminal investigation by the Justice Department into whether he violated national security laws by allegedly mishandling classified documents he allegedly retired from the White House at the end of his presidency.

RELATED: A timeline of the DOJ’s investigation into how Donald Trump handled classified documents

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was raided by federal agents in August, following numerous attempts by the federal government to locate missing documents dating back to Trump’s tenure.

In January, after being contacted by the National Archives and Records Administration, Trump and his associates sent 184 Mar-a-Lago documents to the archives. Then, in early June, FBI agents and a senior Justice Department national security official reportedly visited the compound in regards to boxes of classified documents in the basement of the property. A Trump attorney handed over 38 documents at the time, and officials issued instructions to install a stronger lock on the storage room door.

According to the Post’s new report, two of Trump’s employees moved boxes of documents to Mar-a-Lago the day before the FBI’s visit in June, which investigators considered suspicious, according to the outlet. A source told the Post that Trump and his aides even held a dress rehearsal to move sensitive papers around the property.

The story continues

Trump took issue with mishandling classified documents and claimed on social media that all documents in his possession had been declassified.

In a recent statement to the Post, a spokesperson for the former president called the investigation into the classified documents “a targeted and politically motivated witch hunt against President Trump, concocted to meddle in an election and prevent the American people to send him back to the White House”. .”

Never miss a story – sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to gripping human interest stories.

More than 300 classified documents have reportedly been found at Mar-a-Lago and recovered by the federal government since Trump left office.

A 38-page affidavit used to obtain the August warrant showed there were probable grounds “to believe that evidence, contraband, proceeds of crime or other unlawfully possessed items” would be found in the premises of Trump’s house.

RELATED: Former White House lawyer told Trump to return classified documents in 2021: report

Federal prosecutors also released a photo of file folders of documents found at Trump’s home that were clearly marked “Top Secret.”

“In some cases, even FBI counterintelligence staff and DOJ reviewing attorneys required additional clearances before they were allowed to review certain documents,” officials said of the documents found by the FBI.

In their 36-page court filing submitted August 30, 2022, U.S. prosecutors said “efforts were likely made to impede the government’s investigation.”

For more People news, be sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/donald-trump-sometimes-showed-classified-164208202.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos