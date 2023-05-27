Maafi Diwas: Congress asks PM Modi 9 questions over 9 years of BJP rule





Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh along with other Congress leaders released a booklet of nine questions in nine years to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on May 26. | Photo credit: RV Moorthy

In issuing Nau saal, Nau sawaal (Nine years, nine questions), a pamphlet marking nine years of Narendra Modi’s government, Congress on May 26 said that Modi should apologize for betraying the mandate of the people. Asking one question for each completed year, the congressional party booklet featured questions ranging from rising prices, unemployment, national security like the confrontation with China to issues like social harmony and federalism. Over the next three days, party leaders including seniors like P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari will hold press conferences at 35 venues. Using the hashtag #NaakamiKe9Saal, Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge took to Twitter and said: Over the past 9 years, the Modi government has become a Vishwaguru by snatching jobs from millions of youths. The BJP has built its edifice in 9 years on false promises and suffering peoples. Inflation, Hatred and Unemployment – Prime Minister ji, take responsibility for your failures, former Gandhi party leader said in Hindi tweet and shared the nine questions to the prime minister. In a joint press conference with Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate, the party’s General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh, the booklet contains all the key issues that the party as well as Mr. Gandhi raised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. As Ms Shrinate spoke about how the economic situation had deteriorated over the past nine years, Mr Kehra said: Today Mr Modi should be celebrating as maafi divas [day to seek forgiveness] for having betrayed the aspiration of the peoples. Why are inflation and unemployment soaring in India? Why did the rich get richer and the poor poorer? Why is public property being sold off to friends of Modis, even as economic disparities grow? Mr. Ramesh asked. He accused the BJP of deliberately practicing a policy of hatred for electoral gains and alleged that an atmosphere of fear in society was being fueled. Why does the BJP indulge in a politics of vendetta against its political opponents and play a politics of division and hatred for its own political gains? Why are you silent on the atrocities against women, Dalits, SC, ST, OBC and minorities? Why are you ignoring the demand for a caste census, Mr Ramesh asked. Read also | The India China strategy must be debated He claimed that the Prime Ministers’ June 19, 2020 comment that no one had entered Indian territory was like giving China a free kick which weakened India’s negotiating position. We want the Prime Minister to break his silence on these nine issues…, he said, adding that Modi speaks He speaks when he needs to be quiet and prefers to be quiet when he needs to speak, said the leader of Congress, adding, We want the Prime Minister to break his silence on these nine issues Read also | Covid-19 lockdown led to more greenery in India: study Asked to elaborate on what Congress considered a success of the Modi government, Mr Ramesh, the government did very well in renaming the UPA government programs. So Nirmal Bharat became Swach Bharat Abhiyan and so on. The Pradhan Mantri became the prachar mantri by working hard on the branding and marketing of these programs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/nine-years-of-modi-government-congress-asks-pm-nine-questions/article66896314.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos