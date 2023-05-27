Xi is more of a threat to democracies than Putin, says former Canadian PM | world news





Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper believes China’s supreme leader is more of a long-term threat to the world’s democracies than Russian President Vladimir Putin. HT picture Harper, who served as Canada’s prime minister from 2006 to 2015, made this observation during a speech in Vancouver organized by the think tank Fraser Institute. Xi Jinping (general secretary of the Communist Party of China) is a serious longer-term threat than Putin, Harper said, according to the Globe and Mail newspaper, which obtained a recording of his speech. He said the Chinese leadership’s ambition is to create a new world order, a star-shaped global economy where all authority is ultimately centered in Beijing. His remarks came amid the ongoing political maelstrom in Canada over Beijing’s alleged interference in the country’s 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Harper also addressed this issue, as he said, I suspect it’s a lot worse than we think. Harper said China had no restrictions on its behavior in terms of interfering in the Canadian political system. His comments came days after the special rapporteur appointed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to investigate Chinese interference in the elections said that if foreign governments try to influence voters and candidates, an investigation public was not necessary. The independent special rapporteur, former Canadian governor-general David Johnston, released his report on Tuesday, amid criticism from the opposition that it was a whitewashing exercise. The special rapporteur was appointed on March 6 after a series of media reports in the Globe and Mail and Global News that Beijing tried to influence the federal election in Canada. A series of denunciations exerted sustained pressure on the Trudeau government. On February 17, The Globe and Mail noted, China used a sophisticated strategy to disrupt Canadian democracy during the 2021 federal election campaign, as Chinese diplomats and their proxies supported the re-election of the Liberals of Justin Trudeau, but only to another minority government and worked to defeat conservative politicians seen as hostile to Beijing. This report was based on intelligence documents. Harper left office in 2015, after the Conservative Party lost to the Trudeau-led Liberals that year. The Johnston report appears to have met with public skepticism. According to a poll published Friday by the public polling agency Angus Reid Institute, more than half, 52%, of respondents believed that the public inquiry was necessary. An even higher number, 57%, felt that Trudeau and his government had been evasive on the issue of foreign interference. Two-thirds of those polled thought China likely tried to interfere in the Canadian election.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues and author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York covering print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

