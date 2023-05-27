Jokowi must have the courage to ignore the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the tenure of KPK leaders





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is considered to have taken a stand against the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) regarding the extension of the mandate of the leadership of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). Namely, by ignoring the decision and not extending the tenure of the current era of the Firli Bahuri to five years. “President Joko Widodo should ignore the decision of the Constitutional Court in the interests of strengthening the KPK, redressing the constitutional ways in the administration of the state,” said the chairman of the management body of the SETARA Ismail Hasani Institute in a written statement, Saturday May 27, 2023. Ismail believed that the decision should take effect after the 2019-2023 era of the KPK leadership. He also considered that the statement of the spokesperson of the Constitutional Court, Fajar Laksono, who considered that the decision was binding and applied to the current leadership of the KPK was the interpretation of the spokesperson and not the sound of the decision. “The nature of this decision is that it is a non-binding decision, which does not necessarily apply to the extension of the term of the current KPK leadership,” Ismail said. He said if the decision applies to the current period of KPK leadership, then the Constitutional Court has the potential to cause chaos. The Constitutional Court is also seen as negligent in making decisions which executive power should be progressive (going forward). “It has the potential to cause chaos, uncertainty and conflict with new laws,” Ismail said. Furthermore, the decision of the Constitutional Court is considered to have slipped and set a new standard. Indeed, the power to change term limits rests with legislators or the DPR. Ismail also urged Jokowi to continue forming a new selection committee for KPK (Pansel Capim) leadership candidates. Following the decision of the Constitutional Court, the norms of the KPK law must also be amended. “Along with this step, the President and the DPR, as legislators of the law, will immediately organize a legislative program to discuss changes to the KPK law standards being tested,” Ismail said. Meanwhile, President Jokowi is reportedly signing a change in the mandate of the KPK leadership through a presidential decree (Keppres). Firli Bahuri Cs will see his mandate extended for one year. “The president will amend the presidential decree regarding the tenure of the KPK leadership which will end on December 20, 2023, extended for next year until December 20, 2024,” the deputy minister of law and human rights said. man (Wamenkumham) Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej during his confirmation, Friday, May 26, 2023. Earlier, KPK Vice Chairman Nurul Ghufron filed for judicial review ora judicial review(JR) to MK regarding the extension of the mandate of the Anti-Corruption Agency directorate to five years. The tenure of the KPK leadership currently spans a period of only four years. The trial was granted. The Constitutional Court considered that the mandate of the KPK leadership for four years was not only discriminatory. But it’s also unfair compared to commissions and other independent bodies that have a five-year mandate.

