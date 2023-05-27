Voters return to the polls in Turkey for the presidential run-offExBulletin

Voters in Turkey head to the polls this weekend in a crucial runoff, the first time voters have gone to the polls in a runoff vote for a new president.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Once again, Turkish voters will try to elect a president on Sunday. It’s a runoff between the top two candidates after the first round of elections failed to produce a clear winner. Turkey’s outgoing strongman, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has been in power for two decades, and he faces his biggest challenge with his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu. This makes it a critical election for a regional power and a key US ally. NPR’s Fatma Tanis covers it from Istanbul. Hello everyone.

FATMA TANIS, BY LINE: Hi.

SHAPIRO: What’s the scene like there right now?

TANIS: Well, it vibrates with anticipation. You hear political debates in the street. I passed by a young man who was trying passionately to convince his neighbor to change sides, in vain it seems. Later, outside the Spice Bazaar today, there were rival campaign buses alongside each other, blasting their own music, and crowds of supporters each dancing to their own political tune. You know, elections are very important in Turkey and the turnout is very high. We are talking about 89% participation in the last round. People here feel that their lives are directly impacted by politics. And for many, this particular election is a matter of life and death, they say.

SHAPIRO: Personally, the stakes are high for individuals, but geopolitically, the stakes are also high. This election has been called the most important election for Turkey’s century-old democracy. Explain why.

TANIS: Well, many here see this as a referendum vote between two different Turkeys. We already know what Erdogan’s Turkey looks like after two decades in power. He changed the parliamentary system to the presidential system five years ago. He gave himself extensive powers. He is known for his religious nationalist rhetoric. But critics say his one-man rule just doesn’t work. Turkey’s economy is in shambles. Erdogan’s government struggled to respond to a devastating earthquake in February. And then there are serious concerns about the future of civil liberties. If Erdogan wins, what would be his third term? His opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, on the other hand, promised to change Turkey’s system of government to a parliamentary system, also promised to end corruption, protect democratic rights. But his own party has a lot of historical baggage with many voters, and Kilicdaroglu struggles to portray himself as an alternative to Erdogan, who is seen as a much more charismatic leader.

SHAPIRO: The voting was so close two weeks ago. What has happened in the past two weeks, and is it likely to make a difference?

TANIS: Well, so there is a pocket of voters who are not happy with either Erdogan or his opponent. They voted mainly in protest against a third candidate in the first round. Now this candidate has announced that he backs Erdogan, but that doesn’t mean those votes will travel with him. So it’s something to watch out for. Another thing is that the opposition is struggling a bit with morale after losing in the first round, which obviously works to Erdogan’s advantage. I met a 28 year old man today who worked in a toy store. His name is Yunus Emre. He voted two weeks ago but now feels discouraged and unsure if he will stand this Sunday.

YUNUS EMRE: (Speaking Turkish).

TANIS: He says that despite all the many problems under Erdogan, if he is still able to maintain his popularity, then there is something seriously wrong with the opposition, or there is simply no hope of change. He says he knows many people his age who feel the same way. And analysts say those votes are key to deciding the fate of this country.

SHAPIRO: Turkey is a key US ally. What might be at stake for American interests in this election?

TANIS: Well, one important thing is President Erdogan’s personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two have grown closer in recent years, and that has translated into politics. Turkey has not adhered to Western sanctions against Russia. It also delayed Sweden’s ratification of NATO membership. And so that’s a big question that Western allies are watching – how the election will go.

SHAPIRO: This is Fatma Tanis from NPR in Istanbul. Thanks for your coverage.

TANIS: Thank you.

