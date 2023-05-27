Cocaine Discovered in Imran Khan’s Test, Says Pakistani Health Minister; furious PTI | world news





Pakistani Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel sparked a row after he claimed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s mental stability was questionable and alleged his urine sample showed evidence of toxic chemicals like l alcohol and cocaine.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan leaves after appearing in a Lahore court. (AP file)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) said it has decided to take legal action against Patel and his aides over allegations regarding the state of health of its chairman.

Addressing a press conference on Friday on Khan’s medical reports released after the collection of samples at the first Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) following his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case on 9 May, Patel said: This is your prime minister who a panel of five senior doctors say his mental stability is questionable about. There was an inappropriate gesture.

He added that the 70-year-old Khan’s medical report will be shown to the nation as it is a public document.

The medical report indicates that when we spoke to Imran at length, his actions were not those of a fit man, Dawn News quoted the minister as saying.

Patel also alleged that the initial report of Khan’s urine sample revealed findings of toxic chemicals, such as alcohol and cocaine.

The PTI said the decision was made after Khan’s approval and his legal team led by lawyer Abuzar Salman Niazi had started preparations.

“Disgraceful Press Conference by Federal Minister of Health Abdul Qadir Patel. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s decision to take full legal action against Minister of Health and his aides. President Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan approved the prosecution of Abdul Qadir Patel, NAB, Ministry of Health and Pims Hospital doctors to justice President Tehreek-e-Insaf’s legal team under the leadership of lawyer Abuzar Salman Niazi has started preparations. Abdul Qadir Patel’s embarrassing press conference and baseless accusations will be dealt with under other laws including defamation,” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf wrote on Twitter.

Patel also claimed the report does not contain any details about Khan’s broken foot, which the former prime minister claimed he suffered following the November 3 assassination attempt.

“He [Imran Khan] had had a cast on his foot for about five to six months, however, the medical report did not indicate any fractures,” he added.

