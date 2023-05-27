Criticized by Anies, Jokowi adds 13 new toll roads, here is the list

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Towards the end of his term, President Joko Widodo built more and more toll highway projects. Which Jokowi did amid heavy criticism of his building style by presidential candidates who will run in the 2024 elections.

Jokowi has demonstrated the relentless construction of this toll road with plans for the construction of 13 new toll roads ie 309.78 km in length to be completed by the end of 2023 through the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing ( PURP). Toll roads are split between Java and Sumatra.

The Director of Highways at the General Directorate of Highways of the Ministry of PUPR, Triono Junoasmono, said that the completion of the construction of the toll road is actually happening in stages from year to year.

The construction of the toll road during the first year of Jokowi’s presidency, namely in 2014, was 790 km long. Then it will continue in the period 2015-2019, so it has successfully covered 1,298 km, including the connection of the Trans Java Toll Road and the start of the Trans Sumatra Toll Road.

This construction will continue thereafter, namely over the period 2020 – 2024. During this period, the construction target of the toll road is 1,367 km. Between 2020 and May 2023, 535.5 km have been covered.

“And there will be 309.78 km of new toll roads spread over 13 segments until the end of 2023,” Triono said in its statement on Saturday (5/27/2023).

Triono said, several toll roads that operated in January-May 2023, namely:

– Semarang – Demak Toll Road (Section 2 Sayung – Demak: 16.01 km)

– Becakayu (Section 2A Jakasampurna – Kayuringin: 4.88 km)

– Cinere – Jagorawi (Section 3A Kukusan – Krukut: 3.5 km).

“It is expected that the total length of toll roads that have been completed under construction/functional and operational by 2024 will total 3,455 km,” he said.

Meanwhile, the new segments that are expected to run until the end of 2023 are:

– Section 4-6 of Cileunyi-Sumedang-Dawuan Toll Road (28.2 km)

– Ciawi Sukabumi Toll Road Section 2 (11.9 km)

– Cibitung-Cilincing Toll Road Section 4 (7.7 km)

– Section 2 of the Cimanggis-Cibitung toll road (23.01 km)

– Serpong-Cinere toll road section 2 (3.6 km)

– Section 5-6 of the Sigli-Banda Aceh toll road (13.2 km)

– Sections 1-2 of the Kuala Tanjung-Tebing Tinggi-Parapat Toll Road (38.45 km)

– Section 4A of the Pasuruan-Probolinggo Toll Road (8.57 km)

– South Jakarta-Cikampek II Toll Road Package 3 (31.25 km)

– Serpong-Balaraja Toll Road Section 1B (5.4 km)

– High Cliff-Range Toll Road (47.6 km)

– Binjai-Langsa Toll Road (26.2 km)

– Indralaya-Prabumulih intersection (64.7 km)

It is hoped that this toll road can support regional economic growth as it facilitates the mobility of goods, logistics and people. He gave an example as the Trans Java Toll Road has seen growth in new industrial areas such as Batang, Subang, Tegal, Pemalang, Kendal, Brebes, in Boyolali, Sragen, Ngawi and Nganjuk.

Previously, Indonesia’s presidential candidate from the Nasdem, PKS and Democratic parties, Anies Baswedan, openly criticized the strategy of the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to boost the construction of toll highways. The former governor of DKI Jakarta compared the road conditions at the time of Jokowi and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY).

Anies alluded to the fact that during the time of President SBY, road construction achievements were 10 times that of Jokowi. He said that Jokowi had indeed built 63% of the existing toll roads in Indonesia, to be precise 1,569 km of the 2,499 km of existing toll roads.

“But these are toll roads, while those that are not toll, which are used free of charge, connect the mobility of the population from the corners of the village to the cities, which transport agricultural, plantation and fishing products from the centers, both national, provincial and district roads, only 19,000 km,” Anies said at the 21st anniversary of the Prosperous Justice Party on Saturday (5/20/2023).

He then mentioned that during the SBY era, the free roads built were 144,000 km or 7.5 times longer.

“Compared to the national government road which is 590 km, 10 years ago it was 11,000 km. 20 times more. We didn’t talk about quality, standards, it’s just the length,” said Anies said.

