Politics
Criticized by Anies, Jokowi adds 13 new toll roads, here is the list
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Towards the end of his term, President Joko Widodo built more and more toll highway projects. Which Jokowi did amid heavy criticism of his building style by presidential candidates who will run in the 2024 elections.
Jokowi has demonstrated the relentless construction of this toll road with plans for the construction of 13 new toll roads ie 309.78 km in length to be completed by the end of 2023 through the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing ( PURP). Toll roads are split between Java and Sumatra.
The Director of Highways at the General Directorate of Highways of the Ministry of PUPR, Triono Junoasmono, said that the completion of the construction of the toll road is actually happening in stages from year to year.
The construction of the toll road during the first year of Jokowi’s presidency, namely in 2014, was 790 km long. Then it will continue in the period 2015-2019, so it has successfully covered 1,298 km, including the connection of the Trans Java Toll Road and the start of the Trans Sumatra Toll Road.
This construction will continue thereafter, namely over the period 2020 – 2024. During this period, the construction target of the toll road is 1,367 km. Between 2020 and May 2023, 535.5 km have been covered.
“And there will be 309.78 km of new toll roads spread over 13 segments until the end of 2023,” Triono said in its statement on Saturday (5/27/2023).
Triono said, several toll roads that operated in January-May 2023, namely:
– Semarang – Demak Toll Road (Section 2 Sayung – Demak: 16.01 km)
– Becakayu (Section 2A Jakasampurna – Kayuringin: 4.88 km)
– Cinere – Jagorawi (Section 3A Kukusan – Krukut: 3.5 km).
“It is expected that the total length of toll roads that have been completed under construction/functional and operational by 2024 will total 3,455 km,” he said.
Meanwhile, the new segments that are expected to run until the end of 2023 are:
– Section 4-6 of Cileunyi-Sumedang-Dawuan Toll Road (28.2 km)
– Ciawi Sukabumi Toll Road Section 2 (11.9 km)
– Cibitung-Cilincing Toll Road Section 4 (7.7 km)
– Section 2 of the Cimanggis-Cibitung toll road (23.01 km)
– Serpong-Cinere toll road section 2 (3.6 km)
– Section 5-6 of the Sigli-Banda Aceh toll road (13.2 km)
– Sections 1-2 of the Kuala Tanjung-Tebing Tinggi-Parapat Toll Road (38.45 km)
– Section 4A of the Pasuruan-Probolinggo Toll Road (8.57 km)
– South Jakarta-Cikampek II Toll Road Package 3 (31.25 km)
– Serpong-Balaraja Toll Road Section 1B (5.4 km)
– High Cliff-Range Toll Road (47.6 km)
– Binjai-Langsa Toll Road (26.2 km)
– Indralaya-Prabumulih intersection (64.7 km)
It is hoped that this toll road can support regional economic growth as it facilitates the mobility of goods, logistics and people. He gave an example as the Trans Java Toll Road has seen growth in new industrial areas such as Batang, Subang, Tegal, Pemalang, Kendal, Brebes, in Boyolali, Sragen, Ngawi and Nganjuk.
Previously, Indonesia’s presidential candidate from the Nasdem, PKS and Democratic parties, Anies Baswedan, openly criticized the strategy of the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to boost the construction of toll highways. The former governor of DKI Jakarta compared the road conditions at the time of Jokowi and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY).
Anies alluded to the fact that during the time of President SBY, road construction achievements were 10 times that of Jokowi. He said that Jokowi had indeed built 63% of the existing toll roads in Indonesia, to be precise 1,569 km of the 2,499 km of existing toll roads.
“But these are toll roads, while those that are not toll, which are used free of charge, connect the mobility of the population from the corners of the village to the cities, which transport agricultural, plantation and fishing products from the centers, both national, provincial and district roads, only 19,000 km,” Anies said at the 21st anniversary of the Prosperous Justice Party on Saturday (5/20/2023).
He then mentioned that during the SBY era, the free roads built were 144,000 km or 7.5 times longer.
“Compared to the national government road which is 590 km, 10 years ago it was 11,000 km. 20 times more. We didn’t talk about quality, standards, it’s just the length,” said Anies said.
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
next article
The excitement of road construction in the era of Jokowi versus SBY, who is superior?
(ha/ha)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230527130909-4-441089/dikritik-anies-jokowi-tambah-13-tol-baru-ini-daftarnya
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi offers important guidance for China-Eurasia cooperation, experts say
- Criticized by Anies, Jokowi adds 13 new toll roads, here is the list
- Vicky Kaushal reacts to video of Salman Khan’s bodyguards pushing him | Bollywood
- A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hits the Tonga Islands
- Cocaine Discovered in Imran Khan’s Test, Says Pakistani Health Minister; furious PTI | world news
- Voters return to the polls in Turkey for the presidential run-offExBulletin
- Plan to make table tennis popular in SA
- Essence Fashion Digest: Martine Rose Announced as Creative Director of Clarks, Saint Heron X Wales Bonner, and More
- Russian rocket attack hits Ukrainian hospital in Dnipro and kills two.
- PM Modi pays tribute to Nehru on his death anniversary
- Reviews | US debt ceiling madness occurs amid strength
- Hockey Canada chairman about reaction after scandal: ‘We listened a lot’