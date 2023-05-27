Politics
Xi offers important guidance for China-Eurasia cooperation, experts say
This photo taken on April 3, 2023 shows some wind turbines at the 100 MW Zhanatas Wind Farm in Zhanatas, Kazakhstan. The wind farm is one of the first key energy projects under the Sino-Kazakh cooperation in generating capacity. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)
Noting that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the BRI, Xi said the ultimate goal of the initiative is to explore new avenues for countries near and far to achieve common development and open a ” path to happiness” which benefits the whole. world.
MOSCOW, May 26 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the Second Eurasian Economic Forum via video link upon invitation and delivered a speech on Wednesday.
In his speech, Xi said that as a member of the Eurasian family, China’s development cannot be achieved without the Eurasian region, and it also benefits the region.
China sincerely hopes that the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Eurasian Economic Union will be deepened, and that all countries will work together with unity and dedication to open up new prospects for Asia-Europe cooperation. , did he declare.
Xi’s remarks were warmly welcomed in Eurasian countries, where experts appreciate China’s role in promoting peaceful development in the region and the world, and believe Xi’s speech offers important guidance. for China-Eurasia cooperation.
SHARE NEW OPPORTUNITIES
China’s development has been very beneficial for Eurasian countries, said Vitaly Mankevich, chairman of the Russian-Asian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, echoing Xi’s remarks.
“The China-Central Asia Summit, held in the Chinese city of Xi’an, and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s recent visit to China have both yielded fruitful results. These are the best examples,” Mankevich added.
Xi’s speech at the opening ceremony shows that the Chinese leader attaches great importance to strengthening cooperation with countries in the Eurasian region, Kyrgyz political scientist Bakyt Baketaev said.
More than half of the members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are also members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and have close ties with China, which means that the EAEU could benefit from the impetus of the China to boost its development, Baketaev said.
Considering China’s vast domestic market and its growing influence, deepening trade and financial cooperation with China will bring more opportunities that will contribute to the overall social and economic development of the EEU, said the vice-president. chairman of the Association of Russian Banks Oleg Preksin.
Elena Lanina, first vice-rector of the EurAsEC Inter-Parliamentary Assembly University, also believes that cooperation between China and Eurasian countries can produce many beneficial results.
“Thanks to the cooperation between China and EAEU member states, it will be possible to cultivate talents through joint education programs, which will further promote talent exchanges and provide job opportunities,” he said. she declared.
EXPANSION OF NEW AREAS
Residents of Eurasian countries have already benefited from the initiative.
“With this initiative, cooperation between China and Central Asia will surely be promising in the future,” said Polat Mukhammed, a native of Kazakhstan and currently studying at China Petroleum University.
As the Belt and Road cooperation continues to expand into new areas, Mukhammed said he has a wide range of job opportunities after graduation. Many of his friends are now working in BRI-related fields, such as logistics, trade and energy.
“Eurasian countries are taking practical steps to facilitate cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road. These countries have achieved very concrete results, and the initiative has also opened up many broad prospects,” Mankevich said.
Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, rector of Yerevan State University, is looking forward to expanding cooperation with China in the field of education.
“Yerevan State University has established Chinese language courses and established strong ties with Chinese universities. In the future, we can explore educational cooperation within the framework of multilateral mechanisms “, did he declare.
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 27, 2020 shows the construction site of the second phase of the China-built north-south highway in Kyrgyzstan. (China Road&Bridge Corporation/Handout via Xinhua)
OPENING A NEW CHAPTER
Xi said in his speech that China stands ready to work with countries that have participated in the BRI and member countries of the EAEU to continue to hold high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and benefits. mutual relationships, sharing opportunities, overcoming difficulties, creating a better future and working together to write a new chapter in the progress of civilization in a multipolar world.
“There are very broad prospects for cooperation in trade, in the industrial sector, in technological development, logistics and transport,” said Konstantin Dolgov, deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy of Russia.
Alexey Buravlev, director of the Research Institute of Eurasian Studies at the EurAsEC Interparliamentary Assembly University, said Xi’s speech will inject vitality into China-EAEU cooperation.
“It will positively influence joint projects in various fields such as science and technology,” he said.
Alexey Egorov, rector of the Belarusian State University of Economics, believes that one of the most important achievements that can be achieved through Sino-Eurasian cooperation is improving people’s well-being.
“China has achieved great success in its economic development, and the concept of modernization with Chinese characteristics should be carefully studied and could serve as a benchmark for EAEU member states,” he said.
