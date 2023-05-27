Nine years of Modi rule: Nifty, Sensex jumps 150%, market cap more than triples

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine-year tenure was a period of strong growth for the Indian stock market despite the tough years of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the last nine years of the Narendra Modi government, the Sensex and Nifty stock indices have jumped 150% while the overall market capitalization of BSE-listed companies has more than tripled or jumped by 195 lakh crore, during this period.

Sensex was at the level of 24,716.88 and Nifty50 was at 7,359.05 on May 26, 2014 when Modi became Prime Minister of India for the first time. Sensex is now close to the 62,000 mark while Nifty is targeting the 19,000 level. The cumulative market capitalization of BSE-listed companies stood at 85 20,816.63 crores on May 26, 2014; on May 25, 2023, the aggregate market capitalization of BSE-listed companies was 2,80 33,373.63 crores.

Among sector indices, the Nifty IT index jumped 219% while the Nifty Financial Services index jumped 213% during this period.

The Nifty Private Bank Index jumped 196%, the Nifty Bank Index jumped 188% and the Nifty FMCG Index jumped 180% under the Modi government’s nine-year rule.

Nifty Energy Index (up 140%), Nifty Auto Index (up 116%), Nifty Realty Index (up 94%), Nifty Metal Index (up 86% ) and the Nifty Pharma Index (up 67%) rose in that order over the period.

The period of Modi government saw the Indian economy grow on average at a steady rate of around 6-7% per year. Morgan Stanley estimates that India is “on track to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027, overtaking Japan and Germany, and having the third-largest stock market by 2030 due to global trends and investments. keys that the country has achieved in technology and energy.”

Additionally, India’s GDP could more than double from $3.5 trillion today to over $7.5 trillion by 2031, according to Morgan Stanley.

Analysts point out that the Modi government policies such as Make In India, Performance Linked Incentives (PLI), emphasis on Foreign Direct Investments, etc., were the major triggers that boosted the market and the growth. Indian economy.

So far, the Modi regime has been marked by a major push on infrastructure projects, business-friendly reforms, financial inclusion and financial reforms. All of this, along with political stability, has been positive for the market. Many analysts say the market perception of Modi is pro-business

Many top analysts point out that the Modi brand has a strong influence on the stock market.

In his latest ‘Greed and Fear’ report, Jefferies’ Christopher Wood pointed out that an obvious worry for the market over the next 12 months will be the inevitable challenge to the current consensus that Modi will win re-election.

After that, another potential risk is a further reduction in retail investor activity after a period when the stock market traded in a tight range. Wood pointed out that active brokerage accounts have fallen from a peak of 38 million in June 2022 to 31 million in April 2023.

Wood, who is the global head of equities at Jefferies, believes that it is only a matter of time before Sensex hits the 100,000 level. He further added that the Indian stock market will continue to climb the proverbial wall of worry.

“This five-year target now assumes an EPS (earnings per share) growth trend of 15% and a forward five-year average PE (price to earnings) multiple of 19.8x is maintained” , Wood said.

Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts and brokerage firms. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decision.

Know your inner investor

Do you have nerves of steel or are you insomniac in the face of your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take a test

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking events and the latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Updated: May 26, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

Topics