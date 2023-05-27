Rishi Sunak could yet suffer a similar fate to Boris Johnson. His castle is built on the sand



London

CNN

—



Rishi Sunak should celebrate after a successful week. But despite good economic news, the British Prime Minister’s allies say they have been reminded that his castle is built on the sand.

First the good news. The International Monetary Fund said this week that the UK was no longer on track for a recession. Inflation and energy prices are falling, although more slowly than Sunak would like.

Things are still not looking good, but considering the mess Sunak inherited from his predecessor Liz Truss whose big economic bet has sent the pound to its lowest against the dollar in decades, Sunak can credibly say he has stabilized the ship to some degree.

Now the bad news: his Conservative party is still divisive and full of individuals who have scores to settle with each other.

Not even a year ago, Boris Johnson was still Prime Minister, doing his best to cling to power despite drowning in scandals of his own making. It was Sunak, then Johnsonschancellor (Minister of Finance), who dealt the fatal blow by resigning from the Johnson cabinet because of the scandals.

Johnson’s fiercest allies have not forgiven Sunak for his betrayal. They all rallied behind Truss when she opposed Sunak to succeed Johnson. Just 49 days later, she was also forced to resign, leaving Sunak essentially unopposed. He became Prime Minister on October 25 and immediately took to being the anti-Truss.

He softened relations with Europe and moved away from the incendiary conservatism that people had come to associate with Johnson and Truss. For some on the conservative right, Sunak is essentially a betrayal.

This leaves him vulnerable to the well-documented tumultuous internal politics of the Conservative party.

This week, two things happened that reminded some conservatives how quickly things can go wrong.

First, he had to make a decision on what to do with his home secretary, Suella Braverman, after it was revealed she had asked officials to help her avoid a speeding ticket by organizing a private driving awareness lesson.

Sunak decided that her actions did not violate the Ministerial Code, which would have required her to resign by agreement. Sunak was immediately accused of releasing her because he is too weak to fight with someone who is a staunch member of the party’s right wing, many of whom Sunak despise.

It comes just a week after Braverman gave a speech at a thinly veiled anti-Sunak conference in London. Not only did Sunak give her the freedom to speak at the conference, but she used the platform to deliver a speech that was clearly aimed at her own leadership bid at some point in the future.

Secondly, Johnson is back in the news after being referred to the police because he fears he broke more Covid rules than previously thought. Johnson’s allies took the opportunity to accuse Sunak of being behind it, which Sunak’s spokesperson officially denied.

And just like that, two people who could make life very difficult for Sunak are distracting from the positive headlines about the economy and reminding everyone how quickly the Conservative Party can turn on itself.

Some Sunak allies blame him for having Braverman in his government. She had already had to resign from the Truss government for once breaking the ministerial code. Her ambitions are well known and she is high on the list of cabinet ministers to martyr herself ahead of the next election in order to position herself for any leadership vacancies that may arise if the Tories lose power.

He came into office thinking he was weaker than he actually was and thinking blokes Boris (Johnson) and Liz (Truss) were stronger than them, a senior Tory MP has claimed at CNN.

In reality, these people were in a very weak position because their team had caused so much damage to the party as a whole. He could have simply formed a government in his own image rather than taking the remains of Boris and Liz. His lack of self-confidence made them more powerful in the long run, the MP adds.

A former Tory adviser said the risk for Rishi came if the polls did not improve. Once MPs start thinking the next election is lost, some of them will decide to come out in a blaze of glory and act on all the vendettas that have built up over the years.

A united party is very important for any party seeking to gain power. Historically, the Conservatives have been much better at this than other British parties. However, a senior Tory campaign adviser says there is no hope of getting to the next election without some big old dust.

Many conservatives have already decided that the game is over. The list of MPs who decide not to stand in the next elections is growing and the people behind the scenes, essential to winning the elections, are looking for alternative employment.

We’re taking our lead from the top and if someone like Braverman is already thinking about the next leadership race, I think that’s a very bad sign of what’s going to happen in the next election, the campaign adviser says.

Rishi Sunak came to power promising a more professional approach to government than the UK had seen in the previous three years. His slow and steady management style improved the poll numbers he inherited. And for the moment, no one is seriously considering trying to impeach him.

To be clear: No one thinks things are going to suddenly blow up, or that Boris Johnson is going to make a strong comeback to power. Most accept that they will stick with Sunak until the election and hope the economy improves to make people feel richer. The fears are that the uglier side of the party will begin to emerge, factionalism will return and the result will be a slow limp towards electoral defeat.

What this week has reminded many conservatives, however, is how precarious it all is. As one MP put it: You are only three steps away from the total collapse of the modern Conservative party. Or as one senior campaign official put it: it’s just kinda shitty and the best possible outcome is that it stays kinda shitty rather than getting worse.