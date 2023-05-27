Watch: Donald Trump Jr accidentally insults his father instead of DeSantis





A funeral director refers to a person whose job it is to prepare the dead for burial and to arrange and manage the funeral, or an undertaker.

Trump has the charisma of an undertaker and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look like an Olympian, Trump Jr said on his online show, Triggered With Don Jr, on the Rumble video platform Thursday night.

But instead of correcting himself, he then continued after a brief pause, DC’s Politics of a Swamp Rat because we saw the flip flops, right?

Jeb Bush was a former governor of Florida and a favorite of the party establishment when Donald Trump Sr won the Republican primary in 2016.

Trump’s eldest son mocked DeSantis by playing an audio clip of what he claimed was 8 minutes of silence at the Florida governors’ campaign launch and echoed his father’s description as a DeSaster.

Junior launches into a diatribe supposed to be about Desantis, but he misinterprets his script:

Trump has the personality of an undertaker and the energy that makes Jeb Bush an Olympian. pic.twitter.com/iOdUbTQLyS

Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 25, 2023

It was a hashtag disaster. It took a long time for Elon Musk to barely understand how and what was going on. It took two charismatic billionaires like Elon Musk and David Sacks to lead DeSantis through this where he basically read an op-ed about what he was going to do, he said.

Trump Jr continued his tirade by making sarcastic remarks at Desantis saying he had kind of a nasal, girlish voice.

Goof attracts millions of views and ridicule

As expected, the clip of her tongue-swiping moment went viral, receiving over a million views and setting off a trolling frenzy.

Someone needs to tell him he’s got it all wrong if he’s trying to hype his dad, a Twitter user said.

Another user Allene Lewis joked: That’s rich! For the first time in Donny Hes life, he told the truth about Dad.

It’s that extra bump Jr did right before he recorded this, one said.

DeSantis announced his candidacy for president in a campaign launch video Wednesday, on Twitter Spaces.

The campaign quickly saw serious problems as a moment of “breaking the internet” due to the intense interest generated when it launched.

Trump and his allies called the episode an embarrassing flop. The former president also shared a video on his Truth Social outlet, in which a rocket was seen crashing and exploding with the caption “Ron! 2024”.

(With agency contributions)

