Politics
Bush-era US officials discuss how China has evolved over the past 15 years
This week, US and Chinese officials held meetings in Washington aimed at building ties after months of tension since Beijing’s surveillance balloon floated across the United States in early February.
For former US officials who used to broker such talks 15 years ago, the tensions reflect how Beijing itself has changed under leader Xi Jinping.
Stephen Hadley, who served as national security adviser to former President George W. Bush, said Beijing has gone from wanting to be part of the international system at the end of the Bush administration to trying to challenge it now.
The China we faced was a China that wanted a favorable international environment so that it could focus on its own national development, Hadley, one of the most prominent scholars of American foreign policy for the past 25 years, told an audience in Washington this week.
It was a China that did not want to overthrow the international system but wanted to be part of this system and said so very clearly. It was a China that wanted a constructive relationship with the United States. And we tried to build that, he added.
Hadley and other former Bush administration officials met this week to discuss relations with China under the Bush administration, just as Chinese leader Xi Jinping came to power.
Dennis Wilder, senior fellow for the Initiative for US-China Dialogue on Global Issues at Georgetown University, who appeared with Hadley at the event, said the Bush administration “tried to understand Xi Jinping.” during his first meeting with the Chinese leader. . Wilder served as Bush’s special aide to the National Security Council.
When we went to the 2008 Olympics, Xi Jinping was actually in charge of the Olympics. It was one of the most boring meetings I have ever attended. Xi Jinping gave nothing. It was cardboard. He wasn’t going to tell us anything about him. He wasn’t going to show his hand. And that’s how he got to the top of the Chinese system. He hid his cards, Wilder said.
Wilder added that many thought Xi Jinping was another reformist Chinese leader, but everyone was surprised by him.
Vision Xi
Xi bolsters Beijing’s diplomacy, economic strength and military capability, believing the United States is in terminal decline, according to Hadley, whose book Hand-Off: George W. Bush’s Foreign Policy Handed Down to Barack Obama was released in February.
Xi, Hadley said, views “the West is in decline” and “the United States is in terminal decline.”
“Xi was ready to put his power center stage and then use it to intimidate his neighbors and others overseas with his enhanced diplomacy, economic strength and military capability,” he said. he declares.
VOA contacted the Chinese Embassy in Washington for comment but received no response. But Chinese official media such as the People’s Daily and the world times recently published articles dealing with various aspects of what is described as the decline of the Americas, according to a collection published by CSIS.
In 1978, Deng Xiaoping, widely considered the father of modern China, spear the economic reform of the country which adopts a market economy while maintaining the political model of the one-party dictatorship. The reform led China to open up to the world economically and politically, achieving double-digit GDP growth rates for more than 30 years as it became the world’s manufacturing hub. Today, China is the world’s second largest economy.
Hadley said Deng’s hide-and-seek strategy, which guides China to build power while hiding from its responsibility for international leadership, continued to figure prominently in Chinese leadership until the arrival. in power from Xi in 2012.
The United States sees China as its main strategic and geopolitical challenge. United States national security strategy published in October 2022 states that “the People’s Republic of China harbors the intention and, increasingly, the ability to reshape the international order in favor of one that tilts the global rules of the game to its advantage”.
Bonny Lin, director of the China Power Project at CSIS, who also attended the event, said the United States was not necessarily able to communicate with China at this time as it could under the Bush administration. But she added that there is a continued focus on the president [Joe] Biden being able to speak directly with Xi Jinping.
“Given how much China has centralized power under Xi – very different from that under Hu Jintao, who was sort of going in the opposite direction, inviting more collective leadership – it is even more important for both leaders to maintain that personal connection,” Lin said.
Hadley said the Bush administration foreign policy that was given to the Obama administration was to try to cooperate and engage with China and bring China into the international system, but China’s decision to challenge the system was not something that the United States could control.
“Who runs the countries really matters,” he said. “And I think if China decided in 2012 to have a Jiang Zemin or Hu Jintao-like leader, and we had that leader from 2012 to 2022, I think China would be in a very different position today. And America’s relationship with China would be very different today.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/bush-era-us-officials-discuss-how-china-has-changed-over-last-15-years-/7111221.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bush-era US officials discuss how China has evolved over the past 15 years
- Erdoan calls on Klçdarolu to ‘reveal details of HDP deal’
- Clothing retailer Blackburn wins 20k brand battle
- Watch: Donald Trump Jr accidentally insults his father instead of DeSantis
- Additions football transfers in Alabama to join Tide this weekend
- Rows of countries seduced by Jokowi to invest in IKN
- That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson’s new rape trial sees deliberations drag on again
- Fashion: A shopping day for every dad | Bakersfield life
- World Tourism Day: The Vatican emphasizes the need for green investment
- Rishi Sunak could yet suffer a similar fate to Boris Johnson. His castle is built on the sand
- The American government gives light
- Gavaskar, Sehwag, Kapil Dev why cricket’s biggest names leave a bad taste in the mouth