Bush-era US officials discuss how China has evolved over the past 15 years

This week, US and Chinese officials held meetings in Washington aimed at building ties after months of tension since Beijing’s surveillance balloon floated across the United States in early February.

For former US officials who used to broker such talks 15 years ago, the tensions reflect how Beijing itself has changed under leader Xi Jinping.

Stephen Hadley, who served as national security adviser to former President George W. Bush, said Beijing has gone from wanting to be part of the international system at the end of the Bush administration to trying to challenge it now.

The China we faced was a China that wanted a favorable international environment so that it could focus on its own national development, Hadley, one of the most prominent scholars of American foreign policy for the past 25 years, told an audience in Washington this week.





It was a China that did not want to overthrow the international system but wanted to be part of this system and said so very clearly. It was a China that wanted a constructive relationship with the United States. And we tried to build that, he added.

Hadley and other former Bush administration officials met this week to discuss relations with China under the Bush administration, just as Chinese leader Xi Jinping came to power.

Dennis Wilder, senior fellow for the Initiative for US-China Dialogue on Global Issues at Georgetown University, who appeared with Hadley at the event, said the Bush administration “tried to understand Xi Jinping.” during his first meeting with the Chinese leader. . Wilder served as Bush’s special aide to the National Security Council.

When we went to the 2008 Olympics, Xi Jinping was actually in charge of the Olympics. It was one of the most boring meetings I have ever attended. Xi Jinping gave nothing. It was cardboard. He wasn’t going to tell us anything about him. He wasn’t going to show his hand. And that’s how he got to the top of the Chinese system. He hid his cards, Wilder said.





Wilder added that many thought Xi Jinping was another reformist Chinese leader, but everyone was surprised by him.

Vision Xi

Xi bolsters Beijing’s diplomacy, economic strength and military capability, believing the United States is in terminal decline, according to Hadley, whose book Hand-Off: George W. Bush’s Foreign Policy Handed Down to Barack Obama was released in February.

Xi, Hadley said, views “the West is in decline” and “the United States is in terminal decline.”

“Xi was ready to put his power center stage and then use it to intimidate his neighbors and others overseas with his enhanced diplomacy, economic strength and military capability,” he said. he declares.

VOA contacted the Chinese Embassy in Washington for comment but received no response. But Chinese official media such as the People’s Daily and the world times recently published articles dealing with various aspects of what is described as the decline of the Americas, according to a collection published by CSIS.

In 1978, Deng Xiaoping, widely considered the father of modern China, spear the economic reform of the country which adopts a market economy while maintaining the political model of the one-party dictatorship. The reform led China to open up to the world economically and politically, achieving double-digit GDP growth rates for more than 30 years as it became the world’s manufacturing hub. Today, China is the world’s second largest economy.

Hadley said Deng’s hide-and-seek strategy, which guides China to build power while hiding from its responsibility for international leadership, continued to figure prominently in Chinese leadership until the arrival. in power from Xi in 2012.

The United States sees China as its main strategic and geopolitical challenge. United States national security strategy published in October 2022 states that “the People’s Republic of China harbors the intention and, increasingly, the ability to reshape the international order in favor of one that tilts the global rules of the game to its advantage”.





Bonny Lin, director of the China Power Project at CSIS, who also attended the event, said the United States was not necessarily able to communicate with China at this time as it could under the Bush administration. But she added that there is a continued focus on the president [Joe] Biden being able to speak directly with Xi Jinping.

“Given how much China has centralized power under Xi – very different from that under Hu Jintao, who was sort of going in the opposite direction, inviting more collective leadership – it is even more important for both leaders to maintain that personal connection,” Lin said.

Hadley said the Bush administration foreign policy that was given to the Obama administration was to try to cooperate and engage with China and bring China into the international system, but China’s decision to challenge the system was not something that the United States could control.

“Who runs the countries really matters,” he said. “And I think if China decided in 2012 to have a Jiang Zemin or Hu Jintao-like leader, and we had that leader from 2012 to 2022, I think China would be in a very different position today. And America’s relationship with China would be very different today.”