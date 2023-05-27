SBY Vs Jokowi Build Dams, who will win?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Many infrastructural developments, such as dams, have been carried out by the government of President Joko Widodo. In fact, in terms of the number of dam constructions, it was far more than during the period of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY). Until 2022, Jokowi has constructed 36 dams out of the target of 61. The Ministry of Public Works and Social Housing (PUPR) noted that this number includes 29 dams which will be constructed until 2021 and 7 new dams to be inaugurated in 2022. . Jokowi also inherited 16 dams from the SBY administration which continued to be built. During SBY’s tenure as president, the goal was to build 21 dams. However, by the end of his 10 years in office, he had only completed 5 dams. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content In terms of capacity, 52 out of a total of 61 dams have a capacity of 3,734.09 million cubic meters and have the potential to be used for irrigation services spread over 71 Irrigation Zones (ID). It is made up of 16 completed dam IDs and 55 ongoing dam IDs. The completion of the construction of 52 dams during the Jokowi era has the potential to increase the area of ​​irrigated land that is secured by water from the dams. The total dam utilization target for irrigation based on dam design data is 385,646 hectares. Photo: The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) continues to complete the construction of 61 dams in 2015-2025 in various parts of Indonesia. (Doc. Ministry of PUPR)

The administration of President Joko Widodo has set a target, out of a total of 61 constructions planned during his tenure, 52 dams could be completed by the end of 2024. It aims that the dam will increase the water supply of new dams at 17.43%, representing an area of ​​1.245 million hectares. For comparison, in 2014, irrigated land supplied with water from new dams accounted for 10.66%, or an area of ​​761.542 hectares of the total potential irrigation area of ​​7.145 million hectares. Another thing about reaching the target of 61 dams by 2024 is that it will increase the planting index from 143% to 200%. The dam itself not only has benefits for agricultural issues, but can also be a source of green energy. Of the 187 dams that have been built up to 2015, 23 of them have been used as hydroelectric power plants (PLTA) with a total capacity of 507,264 MW (Mega Watt). These dams include the Batutegi Dam (28 MW); Jatiluhur (150MW); and Bili-Bili (20.1MW). Director of Dams and Lakes, General Directorate of Water Resources, Ministry of PUPR, Adenan Rasyid said that out of the 61 dams constructed from 2015 to 2024, there were 43 dams with potential electric power of full capacity of 258.16 MW, including the Way Sekampung dam (5.40MW); Jatigede (110 MW) and Leuwikeris (20 MW).



