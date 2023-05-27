Politics
Regarding the mandate of the KPK leaders, Jokowi is called upon to modify the presidential decree
JAKARTA-RADAR BOGOR, Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights (Wamenkumham) Edward Omar Syarif Hiariej said that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will issue a new Presidential Decree (Keppres) regarding the mandate of the KPK leadership which passed four to five years.
This is in accordance with the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) number 112/PUU-XX/2022.
“The president will modify the presidential decree regarding the term of the KPK leadership which will end on December 20, 2023, extended for next year until December 20, 2024,” the one colloquially known as Eddy told reporters. Hiariej, Friday (26/5).
Indeed, the Constitutional Court pointed out that the extension of the mandate of the KPK leaders, which was initially from four to five years, will take effect immediately after the reading of the verdict. As a result, the mandate of Firli Bahuri Cs, which was due to end in December 2023, will be extended for one year.
“Based on the explanation of the spokesperson of the Constitutional Court, there is no other interpretation that the mandate of the KPK leadership has been extended for one year until December 20, 2024,” said said Eddy.
Read also : KPK leadership position increased to 5 years, subject to abuse of power
This professor of criminal law at the University Gadjah Mada (UGM) stressed that the explanation of the spokesman of the deputy Fajar Laksono had given certainties. So that the mandate of Firli Bahuri Cs will be extended for one year.
“The explanation of the spokesman of the Constitutional Court brings certainty so that there is no more controversy in the interpretation of the decision of the Constitutional Court in the case a quo”, he said. declared.
Earlier, the spokesman of the MP Fajar Laksono assured that the decision of the Constitutional Court regarding the judicial review of the law number 19 of 2019 concerning the Corruption Eradication Committee, concerning the mandate of the KPK leadership, which was originally four to five years old, could be immediately applied. For this reason, the tenure of KPK leaders under the Firli Bahuri era would automatically end in December 2024.
“As stipulated in the law on the Constitutional Court, the decision is valid and has binding force since it was pronounced in plenary session to pronounce the decision”, confirmed the spokesman of the deputy Fajar Laksono, Friday (26/5 ).
Fajar explained that considerations regarding the enforceability of Decision 112/PUU-XX/2022 for the current KPK leadership can be found in Considerations Paragraph 3.17 on page 117. The bleid said, taking into consideration the current leadership tenure of the KPK which ends on December 20, 2023, the remainder in approximately six months, without having the intention of evaluating concrete cases, it is important that the Court rules immediately on the case a quo in order to provide legal certainty and fair benefits.
“The Court has been quick to decide this case so that the decision provides certainty and fair benefits to the petitioners in particular and to the current KPK leadership as a whole,” Fajar said.
Fajar said that the KPK leadership, which currently serves a four-year term and will end in December 2023, has extended its term by one year so that its term is even five years. This is in line with the decision of the Constitutional Court.
“In accordance with Decision 112/PUU-XX/2022, the change of term to five years also applies to the Supervisory Board of KPK, which is currently serving from its original term of four years,” Fajar concluded. (jpg)
Editor: Rany Puspitasari
