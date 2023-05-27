Politics
Erdogan is a ‘family’ in Turkey’s conservative heartland
Bayburt (Türkiye) (AFP) Old Fiat cars and yellow tulips dot the eastern Turkish town of Bayburt, the heart of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ultra-loyal conservative base, poised to extend his two-decade rule until 2028.
Published on: Amended:
Betraying a serene calm that hangs over the picturesque province of the same name, Bayburt voters brought Erdogan to life in the first round of Turkey’s presidential election on May 14.
Nearly 80% of voters opted for Erdogan, his highest vote share in a single province, helping him win 49.5% of the national poll and become a heavy favorite in Sunday’s run-off.
“Getting to know Bayburt’s heart is getting to know Turkey,” said Orhan Ates, a newly elected lawmaker from Erdogan’s ruling Islamic-origin AKP party in the parallel parliamentary vote.
“Are you ready to re-elect our president? he asks passers-by, greeting the men holding an Islamic rosary with a knowing nod.
A 47-year-old ophthalmologist, Ates arranges impromptu appointments with patients on the street, delivering a prescription on a crumpled piece of paper to a man in worn-out shoes.
“I started as a shoe shiner, I became a professor of medicine. People see themselves in me, as we see each other in Erdogan,” whose family is from neighboring Rize province, told AFP Has your.
Erdogan “speaks to everyone, not just the elites”, he said.
‘Big family’
“We are a big family here and Erdogan is part of it. He is as solid as our castle,” said provincial AKP official Haci Ali Polat, referring to a centuries-old fortress dominating the city.
Locals who spoke to AFP said they remained loyal to Erdogan because he repelled attacks from foreign powers, just as Bayburt fought off Russian invaders in the 19th century.
“We are nationalists and conservatives and we love Erdogan,” enthused Bedirhan Bayen, a 26-year-old university graduate speaking from his father’s shop.
“What people want is a strong leader,” he said, admitting he would have liked a “new face” but calling secular opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu “weak”.
Muhammed Emre Teymur works in the construction industry – a sector that has seen an unprecedented boom under Erdogan – and refuses to see Turkey’s raging economic crisis as a reason to abandon the president.
“Erdogan produced his own ships, his own weapons, his own planes,” said the 19-year-old, who earns 10,000 lira ($500) a month.
“You don’t vote for a ‘cucumber’ because of the price of onions,” he added, using a derogatory term for Erdogan’s secular challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
Favors in return?
Nestled between the Black Sea and Mount Palandoken, Bayburt is Turkey’s least productive province and the smallest in terms of population, with just 84,200 people.
But it was once a stopping point on the ancient Silk Road that funneled trade between Asia and Europe, an era of prosperity that many locals yearn to reclaim.
Bayen pointed to Erdogan’s shameless policies rooted in Islam, subsidies to farmers and the construction of dams that have helped agriculture.
“There’s a whole system in place and nobody wants to lose it,” he told AFP.
“It would be great if he (Erdogan) rewarded us in return, if he built us a factory, gave us job opportunities,” added Yusuf Yolcu, a man in his 50s who works in the insurance.
Speaking from his tailoring workshop, Bulent Hacihasanoglu said some people in small villages were too scared to vote differently “for fear of being blacklisted”.
Hacihasanoglu still openly supports Kilicdaroglu and his pledge to “return to parliamentary rule”, which Erdogan ended after a 2017 constitutional referendum that granted the president sweeping powers.
But Yolcu insisted Bayburt residents have always been loyal, arguing that ‘no incident’ occurred in the province during a military coup in 1980 and large anti-government protests in 2013 that shook Turkey.
AFP 2023
|
