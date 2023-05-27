Donald Trump Jr. accidentally insults his father





Donald Trump Jr. said his father had “the charisma of an undertaker and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look like an Olympian”, in an apparent mistake when trying to shoot Ron DeSantis.

He made the comments during an episode of his podcast, ‘Triggered with Donald Trump Jr., which aired Thursday via video streaming site Rumble.

DeSantis announced on Wednesday that he was running for the Republican presidential nomination during a Twitter Spaces chat with Elon Musk that was plagued with technical difficulties, drawing widespread mockery. Polls indicate that the Florida governor is Trump’s most dangerous rival in the battle for the GOP nomination, although he has fallen back significantly in recent months.

Trump Jr. began his podcast with a monologue attacking DeSantis, calling him “Ron DeStablishment” and saying he has a “nasal, sissy” voice.

Donald Trump disembarks from his ‘Trump Force One’ plane at Aberdeen Airport on May 1, 2023, in Aberdeen, UK, and Donald Trump Jr. speaks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit which s is held at Mage, Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. Trump Jr described his father as having the “charisma of an undertaker” on his podcast, in an apparent error. Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

However, Trump Jr. then insulted his own father, using language that appeared to be aimed at DeSantis. He commented, “Trump has the charisma of an undertaker and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look like an Olympian, the politics of a DC swamp rat.”

A 17-second clip was posted to Twitter by Ron Filipkowski, a freelance journalist who claims to monitor “right-wing extremism” and who suggested he “misread his script”.

Junior launches into a diatribe supposed to be about Desantis, but he misinterprets his script:

Trump has the personality of an undertaker and the energy that makes Jeb Bush an Olympian. pic.twitter.com/iOdUbTQLyS

— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 25, 2023

Immediately after the remark, Trump Jr. resumed attacking DeSantis by name, commenting, “We saw the flip flops, you can pretend you’re MAGA but Ron still can’t answer what he would do on Ukraine. .”

Newsweek has reached out to Donald Trump Jr. for comment via an email sent to the Trump Organization’s media contact point.

During the episode, Trump Jr. also played a snippet of the DeSantis Twitter Spaces chat, when the audio played static noise, after which someone could be heard whispering “now it’s quiet.”

In response to launch difficulties, which occurred when DeSantis was supposed to speak with Musk and fellow business magnate David Sacks, “DeSaster” began to expand nationwide in the United States.

Trump Jr. referenced this by commenting, “Like I said, it was a #DeSaster and it took a long time for Elon Musk to seemingly figure out what was going on, and it took two charismatic billionaires like Elon Musk and David Sacks to carry DeSantis through this, where he basically read like an op-ed about what he was going to do.”

Speaking after its launch, DeSantis suggested that Twitter Spaces’ technical difficulties were caused by the level of interest in its announcement.

He said: “We had a massive following. It was the biggest they’ve ever had. It shattered the Twitter gap. And so we’re really excited about the enthusiasm, but at the end of the day, it this is about the future of our country.”

Donald Trump was heavily criticized on his Truth Social website, writing, “Wow! DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster.”

The former president also shared a fake AI-generated video mocking DeSantis by appearing to show him launching his campaign alongside George Soros, Adolf Hitler and the Devil.

