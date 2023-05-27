Xi Jinping and Putin Discuss BRICS Collaboration with President of Brazil — Blockchain Media Indonesia





Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Poutine had a phone conversation with Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva regarding BRICS cooperation ahead of a meeting of leaders of the economic bloc. Lula has been a strong advocate for replacing the US dollar with the national currency and the proposed BRICS currency. Putin and Lula discuss various topics, including the war in Ukraine and BRICS cooperation Brazil’s President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (5/26/2023), following his discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this week regarding BRICS cooperation. One of the topics discussed by the leaders was cooperation in large multinational organizations, such as BRICS cooperation. The BRICS economic bloc includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa News.Bitcoin. ADVERTISEMENT In a Friday tweet (5/26/2023), Lula wrote (translated from Portuguese by Google): “I just spoke on the phone with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. I thanked him for the invitation to attend the International Economic Forum in St. St. Petersburg, and replied that I could not go to Russia at the moment,” Lula said. The Brazilian president added that with regard to the war in Ukraine, he reiterated the readiness of Brazil, as well as India, Indonesia and China, to speak to both parties to the conflict in the search Peace. According to the announcement released by the Kremlin on Friday (5/26/2023), the Brazilian President shared his impressions after attending the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, Japan. The two leaders exchanged their assessments of the situation around Ukraine, especially with regard to the ongoing war. In addition, Putin and Lula discussed the Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership and expressed common interest in deepening cooperation in various fields, the Kremlin detailed, noting: Problems related to cooperation in the BRICS and platform other multilaterals have been considered. ADVERTISEMENT “The talks were constructive and instructive,” the Kremlin concluded. Xi Jinping, Lula discuss global situation, strategic partnership and BRICS summit Lula also announced via Twitter that he had spoken by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Brazilian leader wrote on Thursday (25/5/2023): “Yesterday I had a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. We talked about the world situation, the need for peace in Ukraine, our country’s participation in the BRICS summit in August,” Lula said. . “Then you also discussed our strategic partnership at the bilateral level,” he added. BRICS cooperation has been encouraging de-dollarized and there is a proposal for a common BRICS currency that is expected to be discussed at the next leaders’ summit in August. Lula expressed his support for the formation of the BRICS currency. “I support the creation of a currency of exchange between our countries within the BRICS, just as European countries created the euro,” he said in April. Furthermore, he encouraged developing countries to abandon the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency. Putin said this week that Russia is actively working with major international associations, including the BRICS cooperation, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), as well as multilateral organizations. in Latin America and Africa. . [az]

