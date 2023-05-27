Politics
Boris Johnson calls new Partygate claims ‘load of utter nonsense’ | UK News
Boris Johnson has dismissed suggestions he may have been involved in further rule breaks during the pandemic, a load of utter absurdity.
Allegations of potential further lockdown breaches emerged last week when he was referred to the police by the Cabinet Office over alleged events in Downing Street and Checkers.
It relates to entries in the former Prime Minister’s official diary and was revealed during a review of documents ahead of the Covid public inquiry.
Asked by Sky News in Washington DC whether he had broken the law, Mr Johnson said: No. The answer is, as I said before, that there was absolutely no breach of the rules.
He continued: You want my honest perspective, I think this is all complete nonsense. This whole thing is a bunch of absolute nonsense.
I think it was absurd that it was decided to hand over my diary entries to the police.
Pressed on what the entries show, he replied: They just record the events of my day.
Mr Johnson had previously been fined for attending a rally in Downing Street to mark his birthday in June 2020, one of a series of political crises which ultimately led to the end of his term as Prime Minister .
He said: This whole story is a bunch of nonsense from start to finish. I think it’s ridiculous that items from my diary are handpicked and turned over to the police, to the Privileges Committee without anyone even having the basic common sense to ask. me what these entries were referring to.
When asked if he believed Rishi Sunak was trying to sew it up, he replied, “I just think that’s totally absurd and weird.
There are tens of thousands of entries in the Prime Minister’s diary. None of them are a violation of the rules during Covid.
Mr Johnson suggested that none of the entries in question relate to times when the country was in lockdown, but to times when other restrictions were in place.
He added: For reasons that someone somewhere thinks it’s reasonable to do, I don’t.
The Privileges Committee, which is investigating whether Mr Johnson lied to Parliament about the Partygate scandal, has also been told of the new information.
The fallout adds to the problems facing Mr Sunak, who received a fixed sentence alongside Mr Johnson at the June 2020 event and is now facing unrest from elders allies of prime ministers.
Mr Sunaks’ press secretary insisted he certainly did not retire on grace and favor in breach of coronavirus rules when he was chancellor during the pandemic.
The Prime Minister did not discuss the controversy with his predecessor, said the spokesperson.
Mr Johnson, in a letter to the chairman of the Covid Inquiry, said he was severing ties with taxpayer-funded lawyers representing him.
It is understood he has lost faith in the Cabinet Office.
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said earlier on Friday that the public was fed up with stories about the former Prime Minister.
These are deeply personal things and growing revelations about Boris Johnson I think only add to that feeling of pain and people are fed up, he said.
I think there are now questions about why these allegations were not published before, all these allegations.
Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected].
For more stories like this, see our news page.
Get breaking news, wellness stories, analysis and more
|
Sources
2/ https://metro.co.uk/2023/05/27/boris-johnson-calls-new-partygate-claims-a-load-of-absolute-nonsense-18854751/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson calls new Partygate claims ‘load of utter nonsense’ | UK News
- “It’s really difficult to keep hold of your youth”
- Xi Jinping and Putin Discuss BRICS Collaboration with President of Brazil — Blockchain Media Indonesia
- Bollywood stars tour the UAE; have you spotted them in town?
- Colorado could be the main protagonist of college football this September
- Mentally unstable drug addict Imran Khan must be kept in museum: Pak health minister
- Gerindra reveals Jokowi-Prabowo meeting in Bogor also discusses politics
- US default could halt military paychecks, but the feds have a solution
- Daily horoscope for May 27, 2023 of the day: Win professional prizes
- The public holiday weekend could see the hottest days so far with clear weather in the ‘majority’ of the UK | british news
- Unions unite in support of Hollywood writers at rally in downtown LA
- Lungi Ngidi joins San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket