Boris Johnson calls new Partygate claims ‘load of utter nonsense’ | UK News

Boris Johnson said it was all complete nonsense (Picture: PA)

Boris Johnson has dismissed suggestions he may have been involved in further rule breaks during the pandemic, a load of utter absurdity.

Allegations of potential further lockdown breaches emerged last week when he was referred to the police by the Cabinet Office over alleged events in Downing Street and Checkers.

It relates to entries in the former Prime Minister’s official diary and was revealed during a review of documents ahead of the Covid public inquiry.

Asked by Sky News in Washington DC whether he had broken the law, Mr Johnson said: No. The answer is, as I said before, that there was absolutely no breach of the rules.

He continued: You want my honest perspective, I think this is all complete nonsense. This whole thing is a bunch of absolute nonsense.

I think it was absurd that it was decided to hand over my diary entries to the police.

Pressed on what the entries show, he replied: They just record the events of my day.

The former prime minister said the decision to hand over his diaries to police without questioning the entries was absurd (Picture: Reuters)

Mr Johnson had previously been fined for attending a rally in Downing Street to mark his birthday in June 2020, one of a series of political crises which ultimately led to the end of his term as Prime Minister .

He said: This whole story is a bunch of nonsense from start to finish. I think it’s ridiculous that items from my diary are handpicked and turned over to the police, to the Privileges Committee without anyone even having the basic common sense to ask. me what these entries were referring to.

When asked if he believed Rishi Sunak was trying to sew it up, he replied, “I just think that’s totally absurd and weird.

There are tens of thousands of entries in the Prime Minister’s diary. None of them are a violation of the rules during Covid.

Mr Johnson suggested that none of the entries in question relate to times when the country was in lockdown, but to times when other restrictions were in place.

He added: For reasons that someone somewhere thinks it’s reasonable to do, I don’t.

The Privileges Committee, which is investigating whether Mr Johnson lied to Parliament about the Partygate scandal, has also been told of the new information.

The fallout adds to the problems facing Mr Sunak, who received a fixed sentence alongside Mr Johnson at the June 2020 event and is now facing unrest from elders allies of prime ministers.

Mr Sunaks’ press secretary insisted he certainly did not retire on grace and favor in breach of coronavirus rules when he was chancellor during the pandemic.

The Prime Minister did not discuss the controversy with his predecessor, said the spokesperson.

Mr Johnson, in a letter to the chairman of the Covid Inquiry, said he was severing ties with taxpayer-funded lawyers representing him.

It is understood he has lost faith in the Cabinet Office.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said earlier on Friday that the public was fed up with stories about the former Prime Minister.

These are deeply personal things and growing revelations about Boris Johnson I think only add to that feeling of pain and people are fed up, he said.

I think there are now questions about why these allegations were not published before, all these allegations.

