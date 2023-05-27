Pakistan’s still-troubled democracy is once again on the brink





Pakistan’s ongoing political crisis reached a crescendo this month with the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and its fallout. The contours of the conflict are clear: it is Khan against the Pakistani military establishment. And the gloves are off.

Khan was arrested on May 9 at the premises of the High Court in Islamabad, led away by dozens of paramilitaries in riot gear, apparently on a corruption charge. But the manner and timing of his arrest just after he doubled down on his allegations that a senior intelligence official was responsible for an assassination attempt on him last November indicated that the arrest was more about the confrontation between Khan and the Pakistani army which started last year. spring with his ousting in a vote of no confidence.

The arrest sparked protests the same day across Pakistan, some of which turned violent and involved vandalism against military installations. In unprecedented scenes, protesters attacked the gate of army headquarters in Rawalpindi, the corps commanders house in Lahore and other buildings including Pakistan Radio offices in Peshawar. At least eight people have died in clashes with police. The country’s telecommunications authority cut off access to mobile internet services and social media for several days. In response to the protests, police arrested thousands of Khans Party workers, harassing their families in the process; many of them have yet to be produced in court. They also arrested senior leaders of the Khans Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and key members of his former cabinet: his former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Finance, Minister of Human Rights and Minister of Information.

On May 11, Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled Khan’s arrest at a courthouse illegal and the Islamabad High Court granted him bail the following day. At the time of his release, he pointed the finger at a man: the head of the Pakistani army, General Asim Munir.

A fight until the end

Khans’ confrontation with the military has now turned into a zero-sum existential fight between the country’s most popular politician and its most powerful institution. Khan, once a politician favored by the military, has since last year stoked popular resentment against the institution, which he blames for his ousting. Attacks on military buildings after the arrest of Khans have damaged the veneer of invincibility of institutions. Pakistan’s long-standing military sacred cow, its only institution deemed untouchable did not appreciate dissent from the Khans. He reacted forcefully to the May 9 protests which he called a black day by declaring that violent protesters will be tried by military tribunals. Trying civilians in military courts would violate Pakistan’s obligations under international human rights law. But Pakistan’s National Security Council backed the army’s move and its civilian government sided with it, dealing a blow to the country’s constitution and rule of law. This week, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore authorized the handing over of 16 civilians to the military for trial.

In some ways, popular support for Khans had acted as a buffer over the past year against military assertiveness. But after the May 9 protests, the military establishment returned to its usual playbook for political leaders and parties that think outside the box in Pakistan. In this, he is using the docile coalition government as a partner, as he has done in the past with the incumbent government. For its part, the government, in its eagerness to conform to the establishment, has been too keen to forget the lessons of the past, when it itself had been the target of establishment ire.

Senior PTI leaders, who are part of Khan’s inner circle, have been repeatedly arrested again even after being released on bail in the past two weeks. This week, they caved under increasing pressure and left the party one after another. Shireen Mazari, the former human rights minister, who had been arrested five times in two weeks, was the first at the top to resign this week. Fawad Chaudhry, the former information minister, followed suit. Party stalwart and close associate of Khan, Asad Umar, announced that he was leaving his leadership position in the party immediately after his release from prison. Of the PTI’s most senior leaders, only former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, still incarcerated, remains with the party. Other prominent party members also resigned. The government says it is considering a ban on ITP.

Pressuring politicians to quit or switch parties has long been part of the Pakistani establishment’s playbook, allowing it to maintain an iron grip on politics. Khan had been the beneficiary of such maneuvers before the 2018 elections. But the ferocity of the pressure and the speed of the defections this time around took even seasoned observers of Pakistani politics and its civil-military machinations by surprise.

Meanwhile, the coalition government has engaged in a separate confrontation with the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s Supreme Court, alleging that Pakistan’s judicial system is biased in favor of Khan. Parts of the justice system are now pitted against each other.

At the same time, the economy is in dire straits. The country has been dangerously close to defaulting for months and inflation hit a record 36.4% last month. The final tranche of an International Monetary Fund rescue package, due to expire in June, has been on hold for months as the fund waits for Pakistan to secure loans from the Gulf and China. The failure of the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to deal with the economic crisis has made it deeply unpopular.

No institution in the country seems able or willing to get her out of her current mess.

What’s at stake

General elections are due to be held in Pakistan by October. It is far from clear if they will happen in time or if they will be free and fair. Obviously the state wants Khan out of the way before that. After his ousting last year, Khan mustered massive amounts of popular support and demonstrated it in spirited rallies across the country and in by-elections held in July and October. His party, which was in power in Punjab, Pakistan’s largest province, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, dissolved those two provincial assemblies last January in a bid to force snap elections. But that gamble backfired: the state refused to hold provincial elections within 90 days as required by the Constitution and defied a Supreme Court order that elections in Punjab must be held by 14 may.

For a moment, it seemed that in the usual conflict between the establishment and an ousted political leader, this time might be different. Khan had momentum due to his rallies, the unique demographics of his popular support (urban, young, middle class), his parties’ savvy use of social media, and the extent to which he took the military head on. But given the frontal assault on Khan and the PTI at this point, all of that might not be enough to substantially change the outcome for him. If history is any guide, it doesn’t look good for Khan, his party or Pakistani democracy. The cancellation of the PTI will leave behind a genuine and frustrated base of support for Khan, a person utterly disillusioned with Pakistan’s establishment parties who has no one to support.

What the United States can do

The Biden administration, which has limited its engagement with Pakistan over the past two years, should stand for Pakistan’s democracy, rule of law and supremacy of its constitution, all of which are currently under threat. and not with the United States Usual and privileged partner of the States in Pakistan, its army. This means that the administration must explicitly speak out against violations of the rule of law and the country’s constitution, especially against the idea that civilians can be tried by military courts in the country and in favor of free elections. , fair and punctual in Pakistan this year. This is the only way forward for the country.

