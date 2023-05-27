Chancellor of Paramadina: Jokowi an important factor in the contest of the presidential election of 2024





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The political reality has changed after the PDIP acted quickly and suddenly brought it Ganjar Pranowo as a presidential candidate (bacapres). Alone or independently, the PDIP can indeed bring its own candidate to the presidential election of 2024. Rector of Paramadina University, Prof. Didik J Rachbini In his view, the decision of PDIP DPP General Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri without consulting President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to determine the presidential candidate ended the controversy and conflict over the promotion of Puan Maharahi and Ganjar. However, a new problem has now appeared. “The political power of Jokowi and the PDIP is competing with new implications on the national political map and a coalition process is starting to shrink more and more to three candidates with their respective strengths,” Didik said. Republika.co.id in Jakarta, Saturday (27/5/2023). According to Didik, Jokowi is an unusually important factor in the competition for the 2024 presidential election. Indeed, in the previous presidential election, the president who would step down was not directly involved in the practical politics of leading and supporting the next presidential candidate. Didik alluded to President Habibie, Megawati and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) who did not sunday – sunday participate in the practical politics of the presidential election. They choose to become statesmen after their term ends. He felt that Jokowi was something else, to get involved and the party wanted political support from RI 1. “So the new map for the presidential election will be strange and different from the previous five years, but also interesting. for the others.” said Didik. The former National Mandate Party (PAN) politician thinks the New Indonesia Coalition (KIB), which formed to support Ganjar along with Jokowi, is losing momentum. And, surprisingly, he started to turn around to take Prabowo Subianto away. This was confirmed by Jokowi’s volunteers who chose Prabowo as their presidential candidate, which Jokowi could carry. “Elite opposition and disputes then became widespread and even harsher in terms of presidential candidates and will continue to be increasingly tense during the campaign and in the presidential election later,” said Didik. He said the 2024 presidential election had yet to start, but tension on the ground was already mounting. Indeed, there have been numerous attempts to block the Coalition for Change presidential candidate, Anies Rasyid Baswedan, as he is seen to be at odds with Jokowi. “It can be seen in the fact that the President did not invite Nasdem when he invited political parties considered as coalitions under Jokowi. There has been a sharp conflict between Nasdem and Jokowi over the past few months and this will continue probably,” Didik said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.republika.co.id/berita/rvb4ny484/rektor-paramadina-jokowi-faktor-signifikan-dalam-kontestasi-pilpres-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos