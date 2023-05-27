District election board bans airing of viral YouTube program featuring Kldarolu in Bursa town square





English Wall In the home stretch leading to the second round of presidential elections on May 28, the Osmangazi District Election Council on May 26 banned the public screening of the appearance of the presidential candidate of the main opposition bloc Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on the widely watched YouTube channel Babala TV on a big screen in the city square of Bursa province, following an objection from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). Despite airing the show in the town square also on May 25, the AKP raised objections, considering it nothing more than an attempt at “defamation”. Therefore, the District Election Council granted the AKP’s request, even though members of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the Good Party (İYİ) presented dissenting opinions. On the viral talk show program, Kılıçdaroğlu met hundreds of young people who mostly do not support him and his party. They directly posed several controversial questions to Kılıçdaroğlu on topics such as the headscarf issue, allegations linking him to terrorist organizations, national security, economic policies, etc. As of May 26, the video has received around 22.6 million views in one day. In several provinces, CHP municipalities screened the Kılıçdaroğlu program in public in an effort to break the government embargo on Kılıçdaroğlu which received very little airtime on state-run networks. Our presidential candidate, Mr. Babala TV show in the presence of Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu We are waiting on the footpath. pic.twitter.com/U8uWFXvhu3 — Fatma Kaplan Hurriyet (@fatmakaplan) May 26, 2023 In the May 14 presidential elections, Popular Alliance candidate Recep Tayyip Erdoğan officially obtained 49.52% of the vote, while Kılıçdaroğlu obtained 44.88%. It is the first time that Turkey will have a second round on May 28.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.duvarenglish.com/district-election-board-bans-viral-youtube-program-featuring-kilicdaroglu-from-being-shown-in-bursa-city-square-news-62477 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos