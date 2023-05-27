



Trump calls Jan. 6 a beautiful day at CNN town hall

As competition intensifies for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination, Donald Trump’s legal troubles also continue to escalate as a maintenance worker makes a shocking claim about handling classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

The worker recalled helping move boxes into a storage room just a day before the Justice Department went to Mar-a-Lago to pick up the papers, The New York Times reported.

The worker did not know what the boxes contained at the time.

The timing of the move is suspicious and a sign that an obstruction may have taken place, according to the Washington Post, which also reports that a dress rehearsal for such a move took place even before a subpoena for the boxes. not be issued.

It comes as Mr Trump’s lawyers have called for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland in the clearest sign yet that an indictment could be on the horizon in the case. classified documents.

Mr Trump also appeared in court via video for a second hearing in his silent money criminal case on Tuesday, and E Jean Carroll amended an ongoing defamation case against the former president while Ron DeSantis entered the 2024 race.

HighlightsView latest update 1685178900Watch: Trump talks about possible DeSantis debate unless he gets closer why anyone would debate

Oliver O’Connell27 May 2023 10:15

1685171700Forbes CEO doesn’t think 2024 GOP nominee will face Biden

Steve Forbes, president and editor of Forbes Media, told Jacqui Heinrich on Fox News this morning that he doesn’t think Joe Biden will be the Democratic Party’s nominee in 2024 based on new polls on the economy.

Asked who he thinks might step in, Mr Forbes said there could be a replay of 2020 and fearing a takeover by Bernie Sanders as the candidate, Democrats could instead look to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer or Vice President Kamala. Harris instead.

Oliver O’Connell27 May 2023 08:15

1685164500ICYMI: Report says Trump staff moved boxes of documents to Mar-a-Lago day before DoJ visit

According to a report, two members of Donald Trump’s staff moved boxes of documents just a day before the Justice Department’s visit to Mar-a-Lago.

The files were moved the day before FBI agents and a prosecutor visited Floridas Palm Beach private club. The timing of the move is considered by authorities to be suspicious and a sign that an obstruction may have taken place, according to the Washington Post.

Mr Trump and his associates allegedly held a dress rehearsal to move the sensitive files even before he received a subpoena in May last year, The Post noted, citing unnamed sources.

Gustaf Kilander follows the story.

Oliver O’Connell27 May 2023 06:15

1685157314Don Jr says his father has the charisma of an undertaker

Oliver O’Connell27 May 2023 04:15

1685150114Can DeSantis beat Trump? Florida’s political veterans have doubts…

He is ubiquitous in conservative media with a reputation as an anti-revival warrior who used a docile state legislature to turn Florida into a mecca of Trump-era republicanism.

Report by Andrew Feinberg and Eric Garcia.

Oliver O’Connell27 May 2023 02:15

1685146514Does the investigation into the classified documents of Mar-a-Lago reach its conclusions?

Oliver O’Connell27 May 2023 01:15

1685142914New Hampshire Republican moves from DeSantis to Trump after disastrous Twitter launch

A New Hampshire state representative has shifted her loyalties from Ron DeSantis to Donald Trump after the launch of Florida governors’ glitch-filled presidential campaign was announced.

Rep. Sandra Panek was on a list of more than 50 Granite State lawmakers backing the Florida governor for president earlier this month.

After being less than impressed with Ron DeSantis’ formal announcement last night, I hereby transfer my endorsement to President Donald J Trump, Ms Panek said in a statement.

We can’t expect someone to run the country if they can’t properly manage their own campaign launch.

The stakes are just too high in 2024 to take a chance on someone as unreliable as DeSantis, we need a proven winner like President Trump to take back the White House and make America great again .

Oliver O’Connell27 May 2023 00:15

1685139314Wisconsin fake voter trial set to begin just before 2024 election

A jury trial in a lawsuit seeking $2.4 million in damages from Republicans who tried to vote for Donald Trump in 2020, even though he lost, is set to begin just two months before the 2024 presidential election. .

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington on Wednesday scheduled the trial to begin Sept. 3, 2024, and last for a month.

Oliver O’Connell26 May 2023 23:15

1685135714Trump lawyers spark speculation over new indictment with letter to Garland

Oliver O’Connell26 May 2023 22:15

1685133914Trump to return to Georgia ahead of possible 2020 election indictment

Donald Trump will address the 2023 Georgia Republican Party State Convention on June 10.

The former presidents’ return to the state comes ahead of a possible indictment regarding the Fulton County grand jury’s investigation into whether he and others broke the law in trying to undo his 2020 loss in the State.

District Attorney Fani Willis has indicated charges could be brought in August, after first telling local law enforcement that she intended to announce charging decisions between July 11 and September 1.

She has since sent a letter Thursday sent a letter to Ural County Superior Court Chief Judge Glanville stating that she plans to have many of her staff work remotely for most days for the first three weeks. of August. Ms. Willis has asked that judges not schedule in-person trials and hearings for part of that time, which appears to be shrinking that window.

Oliver O’Connell26 May 2023 21:45

