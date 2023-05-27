Nepali Prime Minister Dahal to visit India next week and hold talks with Modi





NEW DELHI/KATHMANDU (Reuters) – Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kumar Dahal will visit India next week and hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to strengthen the historically deep ties between the two countries. The visit will further strengthen the centuries-old, manifold and cordial relations between Nepal and India, the Nepalese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The trip will be Dahal’s first official overseas trip since he was elected prime minister in December 2022. He has already visited India three times as prime minister in previous terms. Dahal, a 68-year-old former Maoist rebel leader who calls himself Prachanda, meaning “fierce”, will also meet other senior Indian officials, including President Draupadi Murmu. A sign of the close ties between New Delhi and Kathmandu, Dahal’s visit follows the convention of Nepalese prime ministers making New Delhi their first international stopover after taking office. The four-day tour will start on May 31 and will also include visits to the temple town of Ujjain and Indore. The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal under our Neighborhood First Policy. Bilateral relations between the two countries have significantly strengthened in recent years in all areas of cooperation, said the Indian Foreign Ministry. Modi has visited Nepal five times since becoming India’s prime minister in 2014, the last in May 2022. (Reporting by Krishn Kaushik in NEW DELHI, Gopal Sharma in KATHMANDU; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/05/27/nepal-pm-dahal-to-visit-india-next-week-hold-talks-with-modi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos