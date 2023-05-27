“China instrumentalizes the war in Ukraine: Xi Jinping sends a message to Westerners”

How to explain the ambiguity of the Chinese position on the invasion of Ukraine by Russia?

China claims to be neutral but in fact favors Vladimir Putin. It took a very long time for her to contact President Zelensky or to send a representative to Ukraine. The symmetry of relations between China and Russia has deepened. Putin no longer has so many opportunities for partnerships outside of China in economic matters, energetic Beijing therefore exploits Moscow while avoiding anger in order to maintain this relationship. But China is also quick to fall under Western sanctions. It therefore remains cautious, it does not cross certain red lines and is quick, for example, to supply large-scale military equipment. On the other hand, it allows itself to send useful things to the Russian army, such as microprocessors. For China, the ideal scenario would be for Russia to depend even more on it without the regime collapsing.

In the new package of sanctions that the European Commission proposes to take against Russiaeight Chinese and Hong Kong companies are targeted because they re-export sensitive goods to Russia. Is this a real European threat?

Yes, this is a real threat because the West wants to limit Russia’s ability to find supplies to continue its war. Western sanctions are weighing on Russian capabilities, but not yet enough to stop the conflict because a whole series of states continue their relations, which they consider normal. Westerners are therefore trying to close the doors. It’s an arm wrestling match. However, apart from those taken within the framework of the United Nations Security Council, China considers that the sanctions are illegitimate. But it responds all the same by practicing economic coercion.

Precisely, China warned that in the event of European sanctions, it will take firm measures to safeguard its legitimate and legal interests. What could it be?

China does not hesitate to respond to European sanctions with its own sanctions. Certain European parliamentarians or certain organizations have been the object of reprisals when measures have been taken against those responsible for the abuses committed in Xinjiang: they have been banned from entering the territory or from doing business with China. However, this is an important market for a large number of European countries. It can therefore play with tears of economic coercion.

Was she really interested in reacting and worsening relations with Westerners?

The Chinese government is tying its hands with its rhetoric of firmness, its very assertive even aggressive diplomatic tone, with nationalist overtones, which it adopts for fear of appearing weak. If Chinese companies are hit by European sanctions, it’s hard not to respond. But China still wants to open doors to Westerners. There were meetings at a very high level between Chinese and American personnel in order to reduce tensions, to avoid drapes. The situation is complex because Chinese interests are contradictory. She wants to maintain her partnership with Russia, with whom she shares a number of ideas on the international order, which benefits Westerners too much. But his Putin support cannot harm his economic or technological ties with the West.

Can China play a role of mediator for peace ?

It seems complicated to me. China has already presented a list of proposals and principles, very oriented on the humanitarian aspects, which contained contradictions. Beijing would have the means to weigh in given its relations with Russia, but it has not done much to try to convince Vladimir Putin to stop the conflict. And then nothing says what would succeed. The relationship between the two countries remains ambiguous. Let’s not forget either that there is an instrumentalization by Beijing of the war in Ukraine: Xi Jinping’s closeness to Putin also serves to send a message to Westerners to warn them that China could be even closer to Russia.

Xi Jinping, who has just been elected for a third mandate, can he decide to invade Taiwanthat he considers a Chinese province?

The war in Ukraine has shown that even if you have an overwhelming advantage on paper, once the military operations begin, things can turn out differently. Then, in the event of an invasion, China must expect a reaction from the United States, Japan, but also other Asian countries in the region. These elements should make Xi Jinping think. But that does not prevent him from displaying a much more assertive desire to achieve a reunification. Especially since time is playing against it: the Taiwanese are diversifying their economy, young people say they are less and less Chinese, and then, in the polls, it appears that the Taiwanese want the status quo. Without using force, it therefore seems complicated to me to achieve this. However, we have seen overtures from Beijing to ease relations

So you don’t believe an invasion soon

China is not going to put a lot of pressure before having the result of the Taiwanese presidential election, which is being held in January 2024. If a Kuomintang candidate wins, China may not use military force, which is still very risky, very costly and which would be catastrophic for the entire region and for the entire international system. The message would rather be if you want to keep the peace, then you have to accept the reunification. But China is offering the One Country, Two Systems option, as it did with Hong Kong. And we saw the result: the promise was not kept. This puts the Taiwanese off.

China is suspected of having tried tointerfere in the elections of certain Western countries. Could this happen in Belgium in 2024?

I don’t see why she would. What is certain is that a political party is more favorable to close relations with China. We can very well imagine that, in its united front strategy, it could try to give small nudges to gain an audience. There may also be financial assistance, it is not impossible

You think of PTB

Yes, which is a party of Maoist origin and which has a very soothing policy towards Chinese politics. I can easily imagine the contacts there may be with the Chinese Embassy in Belgium. China also likes to organize Beijing high masses with political parties that are close.

Did China have an interest in spying on Belgium?

It is clear, because we welcome the European institutions and NATO. And then, Belgium being so advanced in a large number of scientific and technological fields, there is certainly a form of espionage.