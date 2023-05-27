Imran Khan seeks ‘immediate talks’ with government as key members quit PTI





Imran Khan speaks during an interview at his residence in Lahore. His standoff with the military has intensified as the crackdown on his party members continues. File photo/AFP

Former Prime Minister and Pakistani Tareekh-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan has urged the government led by Shehbaz Sharif to hold immediate meetings for him with state officials.

Khan’s decision to meet with state officials comes amid mounting pressure on him following a nationwide crackdown on senior PTI officials and supporters.

“I would like to call for talks because what is happening now is not a solution,” Imran said in a live conference streamed on YouTube, warning that the country was heading towards anarchy.

Political crisis in Pakistan: More than 33 pro-Imran Khan protesters will be prosecuted before a military court

An already cash-strapped Pakistan faced one of its biggest political crises following the arrest of Imran Khan at the Islamabad High Court earlier this month.

According to Geo News, a number of PTI members announced they were leaving the party following the crisis that followed May 9.

Politician Maleeka Bokhari told a press conference in Islamabad: “I condemn the events that unfolded on May 9. For every Pakistani, the events that unfolded on May 9 are very painful.

She clarified that her “dissociation” from the party was not a cause for pressure and that “no one forced me to take this decision”.

Cheema, in a separate press conference, said he and his wife could not continue with the Khan-led party due to violence following the arrest of the PTI leader.

“I myself was there at the corps commander’s house. It saddened me to see what was going on there. The people who took part must be punished,” he said.

Pakistan’s former finance minister Asad Umar has also resigned, ending his post as PTI’s general secretary. He said, “Not possible for me to lead the party under these circumstances. I resign as general secretary and member of the central committee of the PTI.

With contributions from agencies

