



PRESS CONFERENCE MINISTRY OF TOURISM AND THE CREATIVE ECONOMY/AGENCY FOR TOURISM AND THE CREATIVE ECONOMY Menprekraf Encourages Pesawaran Lampung Regency to Find Leading Creative Economy Subsector To revive the economy and create jobs Pesawaran, May 27, 2023 – Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy/Head of Tourism and Creative Economy Agency (Menparekraf/Kabaparekraf) Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno encouraged Pesawaran Regency, Lampung to find and develop regional sub-sectors leading creative economy. Menparekraf Sandiaga during Creative Regency/City (KaTa) activities at Pesawaran Youth GSG Hall, Pesawaran, Lampung, Friday evening (27/5/2023) explained that PMK3I (Creative City Regency Self-Assessment) process is an effort to strengthen the ecosystem of the creative economy that it must be done immediately, so that the actors of the creative economy feel the benefits. Sample testing should be prioritized so that developing subsectors can participate in the accelerated program. For Pesawaran Regency to perform sample test and have superior creative economy sub-sector and support sub-sector, Menparekraf Sandiaga said. Sandiaga said his party would speed up the sampling of the creative economy sub-sector, which is superior to Pesawaran Regency. Thus, later, Pesawaran can be determined as part of a regency/creative city in Indonesia. The potential for fashion, culinary and artisanal products in this area is legendary. We must therefore continue to push for these players in the creative economy to open up business opportunities with a target of 4.4 million jobs by 2024,” he said. During the Creative Speech of Pesawaran Regency, Menparekraf Sandiaga also had the opportunity to practice the distribution and tasting of coffee, which is one of the export products of the province of Lampung. Lampung coffee is one of the producers of robusta coffee that has the potential to become an export product and contribute to the generation of income of up to 6.5 billion dollars through the export of products from the creative economy, did he declare. Menparekraf explained that road infrastructure is the main thing to encourage contributions from tourism and creative economy actors. Road infrastructure is also something that influences the values ​​of creative economy products. After the visit of President Joko Widodo some time ago, the central government, regional governments and district governments focused on improving road infrastructure, there is a budget of Rs 32 trillion in 2023 which can be used for road construction through the concept of collaboration, he said. . Accompanying Menparekraf Sandiaga, Menparekraf Special Staff for Tourist Destination Security and Kemenparekraf/Baparekraf Strategic Issues, TNI Brigadier General Ario Prawiseso; and Director of Creative Economy Infrastructure at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Hariyanto. I Gusti Ayu Dewi Hendriyani Head of the communication office Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy / Tourism and Creative Economy Agency

