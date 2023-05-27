A batsman’s paradise or bowlers to get some respite in the IPL 2023 Final? Check Ahmedabad’s pitch record, stats and more





Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, CSK vs GT: The 2023 Indian Premier League Final will pit four-time champions Chennai Super Kings against defending champions Gujarat Titans at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. MS Dhoni’s CSK beat GT by 15 points to advance to the final, while Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, won by 62 points against Mumbai Indians to advance to their second consecutive final. Having recently defeated the Titans, CSK will be the confident team. However, the Yellow Army will be tired of both their recent dismal streak of visits to Ahmedabad and their overall record against the defending champions. Check out the full pitch report, stats and recordings from Narendra Modi Stadium below. Follow the IPL 2023 LIVE updates with InsideSport.IN GT vs MI HIGHLIGHTS: GT Win by 62 runs, Shubman Gill TON and Mohit Sharma Fifer BLOWS MI apart, GT reaches IPL 2023 Finals Class recognizes class, WATCH MI skipper Rohit Sharma congratulates Shubman Gill after a stunning century in GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Narendra Modi Stadium Field Report During IPL 2023, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was among the best hitting surfaces in the country. In seven games played here, the first set score has averaged 187, and Sunday will be no different. Batters on both sides will enjoy as they did in Qualifier Game 2 between GT and MI, and a high-scoring thriller is awaited. Based on the lot number, the boundary is 75 meters in a straight line and has 6775 square borders on both sides. Narendra Modi Stadium was a six-hitter venue with the ball arriving well on the bat. The pursuit teams have won three of the seven matches played at the venue in the 2023 season, while the defense team have won four times. CSK and GT have only faced each other once at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, but the GT hosts are used to playing at home and have a respectable overall record there. In the IPL, CSK also played there three times. Narendra Modi Stadium Stats and Record Matches: 26 First beater won: 13 Chasing won: 13 Highest total: 233/3 by GT vs MI in 2023 Qualifier 2 Highest chase: 207/7 by KKR against GT in 2023 Lowest total: 102 All Out by RR against SRH in 2014 Lowest Total Defended: 130 by DC against GT in 2023 Average score of the 1st round: 171 Follow InsideSport on GOOGLE NEWS / Follow the IPL 2023 live updates with InsideSport.IN

