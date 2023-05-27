Politics
Boris Johnson says claims he broke Covid lockdown rules are ‘total nonsense’
Boris Johnson says claims he broke Covid lockdown rules are ‘utter nonsense’ and that entries in his ministerial diary were ‘selected and turned over to the police’
The former prime minister sensationally sacked his government’s lawyers on Wednesday after discovering they passed information without his knowledge to police and MPs investigating the Partygate dispute.
Diary entries relating to his stays at Checkers during the pandemic would have raised concerns that the events at the Mansion of Grace and Favor may have breached the Covid rules in force at the time, a claim strongly denied by Mr Johnson.
At Dulles International Airport in Washington earlier today, Mr Johnson said: ‘I think it’s ridiculous that items from my diary are being picked out and handed over to the police, to the privileges committee without even no one has the basic common sense to ask me what these entries are referring to.
“There’s absolutely nothing in these entries that is a violation of the rules during the Covid restrictions, okay? I just think it’s totally absurd and bizarre,” he told a Sky News journalist.
On Wednesday, the Daily Mail can reveal government lawyers assessed the material, telling MPs on the House of Commons Privileges Committee which is investigating Mr Johnson over allegations he misled MPs at about Partygate that he suggested the rules may have been broken.
In a letter to Mr Johnson, seen by the Mail, the committee said: ‘We have been told by the Government that: as part of their work in preparing Boris Johnson’s witness statement for the Covid inquiry, the Team of lawyers supporting Mr Johnson identified a number of diary entries as potentially problematic.
‘These entries [] are based on an assessment by the Government Legal Department as to which events/activities could reasonably be considered to constitute breaches of Covid regulations.
A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said it was ‘completely untrue’ that the Checkers events broke Covid rules. The spokesperson said legal advice had concluded that all events were in accordance with the laws in force at the time.
Mr Johnson then cut ties with government lawyers who handed over documents to the police. They were supposed to help her prepare for the Covid investigation. But, to his fury, they handed over material to the police without discussing it with him.
