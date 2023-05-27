Your game is over, Imran Khan: Maryam Nawaz





ISLAMABAD: “Your game is over, Imran Khan,” said Maryam Nawaz, Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, addressing a large number of buoyant party supporters.

This assertion was certainly not made for the first time by Maryam and her party leaders, but this time, given the mass exodus (voluntary or otherwise) of senior PTI leaders following the riots in On May 9, the odds were really stacked against Imran as he appears to be fighting a losing battle, The Express Tribune reported.

Maryam addressing a youth convention, for the first time after the May 9 riots by suspected PTI workers, said: “This change (alluding to the PTI mantra of Tabdeli), will drown in the same sewer in the open where he came out.”

Accusing Khan of being the mastermind of the May 9 riots which saw many military and private properties attacked by angry protesters, Maryam said people would not spare Imran and the judges who supported him in his escapades illegal, referring to Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, The Express Tribune reported.

Maryam blamed the PTI workers and leaders for being wimps, saying Imran and his party could not bear hardship even for a brief while as his father, Nawaz Sharif, and his entire party stood standing in the face of audacity. “Those who tried to expel Nawaz Sharif were themselves expelled,” said the PML-N SVP.

Maryam said no enemy could dare to commit the kind of acts committed by Imran and his people. As soon as Imran was arrested, his people proceeded with the already planned protest by attacking military installations across the country, Express Tribune reported.

“Why didn’t the protesters in Lahore turn to the Mall of Lahore, which is just opposite the corps commander’s residence? Why did they go straight to the cantonment in Quetta, to the GHQ instead of Lal Haveli to Rawalpindi and to FC in Peshawar?

“Why did they burn a plane, a symbol of our valor and bravery in Mianwali? These attacks were aimed at the Pakistani army,” Express Tribune reported.

