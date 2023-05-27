Battery boom – Electric vehicle fever in Indonesia – News

A quarter of the world’s nickel deposits are in Indonesia. No nickel-free batteries: the country wants to seize this opportunity to become a global force in the electric vehicle sector. The enthusiasm is great.

Green jacket, green helmet: Solihin looks like a very typical Gojek rider. But his motorcycle is atypical: it runs on electricity and batteries. They may be empty at the moment, but Solihin swaps them out in a few simple steps. It’s quick and efficient, he says. We never have to queue.

Solihin runs moto taxi for Gojek, the super app for everything in Indonesia. He is taking part in a pilot electromobility project. The vehicles come from the Gogoro company of Taiwan. Batteries can be replaced at certain gas stations in Jakarta run by the national oil company Pertamina. The bike is easy to maintain, it’s environmentally friendly and it’s also cheaper, says Solihin.

Gojek an app for various services

open box

Box zuklappen



Transport of all kinds (people and shopping) can be ordered via the Gojek app. The app handles logistics and payment. But Gojek also sees itself as a social and exchange platform. To date, Gojek claims to have worked with more than one million drivers, 125,000 food vendors and 30,000 other service providers, all across 50 cities in Indonesia.

The pilot project is one of the first in the field of electric mobility in Jakarta. The Indonesian government wants to massively promote the sector. The reason: the country has around a quarter of the world’s nickel deposits. Nickel is an essential component of modern batteries. President Joko Widodo did not mince his words in February: Indonesia should benefit from this treasure. The colonial era, when we still exported raw materials, is over. We don’t need it anymore, the president said.

Legend: Rider Gojek replaces the battery of his electric motorcycle. This can be done quickly and easily at gas stations.

FRS



Joko Widodo wants to make Indonesia a leading global location for electromobility. All the raw materials essential to modern batteries are found underground in the archipelago. We have to make good products so that other countries depend on us, said the president, the future of this ecosystem will be great in Indonesia.

Legend: Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Widodo has been trying to convince Musk to build a factory in Indonesia for nearly a year. In exchange, he offered her a nickel mine.

FRS



Indonesia is in electric vehicle fever. The strategy aims to benefit the country on several levels: it wants to become CO2 neutral by 2060, while developing the economy and promoting remote regions. The government has announced that it will subsidize new electric cars at almost 5,000 francs and new electric motorcycles at almost 500 francs. The government has already banned the export of raw nickel from Indonesia because it wants to keep the added value in the country. The WTO filed a complaint about this. A decision is still pending.

From Commodity Trading to Power Boom

Long-established companies like Bakrie & Brothers are also seeing their chance. The conglomerate has been around for 81 years and is still mainly active in the commodities sector. CEO Anindya Bakrie runs the family business. He and his company also want to participate in the green boom.

Legend: Anindya Bakrie focuses on the electrification of public transport.

FRS



It’s almost as if Indonesia really matters for the first time, he says. Indonesia can be part of a global ecosystem for the first time. In cooperation with the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD, Bakrie & Brothers wants to first assemble electric buses and then produce batteries themselves. All 10,000 diesel buses in Jakarta’s public transport system are due for replacement soon. A line is already in service.

Whether administrations, companies or individuals: the enthusiasm is palpable everywhere but not the environmental problems. They are made far from Java with the capital Jakarta and are mainly worn by people close to the nickel mines of Sulawesi and the Moluccas. International companies, many of them Chinese, extract the metal from the ground there. Workers and the environment suffer.

Legend: The environmental impact of Indonesian nickel mines is sometimes high.

FRS



And even if the traffic should soon be electric: Indonesia produces almost 90% of its electricity with coal, oil and gas. If this mix does not evolve as well, the country will find it difficult to achieve its climate objectives.

But these problems and questions seem rather secondary, at least for the moment. Indonesia has recognized a great opportunity in its nickel reserves and intends to seize it.

Do-it-yourself electromobility

In a suburb of Jakarta, at the end of a narrow street, engineer Riharsa Adicahya works in a small workshop. He founded the start-up Spora EV. Indonesians need the motorbike, they depend on it, he says. That’s why I want to focus on that.

The company makes electric motor kits that mechanics can then install in popular fuel-powered models. For motorcycles, but also for vans like the Daihatsu Gran Max.

Legend: In Riharsa Adicahya’s workshop, vehicles are converted from fuel to electric operation.

FRS



We must first develop the technology to become a global force, explains the engineer. This must be our point of view.

The interest of the conversion is great. A gold mine on the island of Halmahera has just electrified 160 Toyota pick-ups: gasoline is expensive and hard to find in the islands of the Far East. Also, one of the aspects of this electrification is that the government wants to reduce fuel subsidies, according to Triharsa Adicahya. They currently cost $44 billion a year.

125 million gasoline motorcycles

Triharsa Adicahya’s big goal is to build her own motorcycle, locally made in Indonesia – her childhood dream. This electric revolution is the opportunity, he says. The plans for his motorcycle are already in his drawer. But first, he wants to develop solutions to convert the 125 million gasoline-powered motorcycles in Indonesia.

Legend: Electric bikes like that of pilot Gojek Solihin are still a minority in Indonesia. But that should change.

FRS



Back to Pertamina gas station in central Jakarta. It’s loud, banging and banging, and it smells like gasoline. The queue in front of the pumps is long.

I support electrification, says Solihin, driver from Gojek. We do not know where this leads, it is still early. But I hope it will come true. Says so, gets on his e-bike and rushes through evening traffic without making a sound.