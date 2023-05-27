Trump’s exposure in classified documents case goes from bad to worse





On Thursday, The Washington Post published an explosive story about new developments in the Justice Department’s investigation into classified documents found at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. If the Post’s reporting is accurate, Trump’s already perilous legal situation just got worse.

On June 3, 2022, a senior Justice Department prosecutor and federal agents traveled to Mar-a-Lago to retrieve documents in response to a May 2022 subpoena demanding the return of all classified documents from the Trump residence. A day earlier, sources told the Post, two Trump employees moved boxes of documents to a storage area, raising questions about whether Trump was hiding classified documents from agents and keeping them in violation of the subpoena. . (NBC News and MSNBC have not confirmed the Posts’ report. In a statement to NBC, a Trump spokesperson called the Justice Department’s actions nothing more than a targeted, politically motivated witch hunt. against President Trump.)

Now, it appears that Trump also misled the government and deliberately evaded subpoenas.

The Post reports that Trump and his aides allegedly practiced moving sensitive documents that Trump did not want to return to the government, even before his office received the subpoena last year. According to the Post and the New York Times, Trump also sometimes kept classified documents visible in his office, and even showed them to others, raising the question of whether Trump had improperly made classified documents available to people. who did not have permission. to view the documents.

If Trump ordered his employees to move documents for the obvious purpose of concealing them from investigators, especially if they practiced doing so, that would speak directly to Trump’s intent in this case. In light of a grand jury subpoena demanding the return of classified documents, it appears he took brazen steps to thwart the subpoena and interfere with the Justice Department’s investigation. This intent meets the requirements of an obstruction of justice charge under 18 USC 1519.

Similarly, if Trump had actually shown classified documents to the people of Mar-a-Lago, it would add to what we already know of his legal liability. Just by keeping the documents, Trump would be held responsible for the seemingly intentional possession and retention of the classified national defense documents. Under Section 793(e) of the Espionage Act, an unauthorized person who voluntarily retains classified documents and fails to release them to an officer or employee of the United States authorized to receiving them is a criminal offence.

But deliberately showing classified documents to others without permission, as reported by the Post and Times, would go beyond keeping classified documents as prohibited by law. This is probably an even more flagrant violation of the Espionage Act under the clause prohibiting the willful communication, delivery or transmission of classified documents.

Such actions go directly to the heart of obstruction of justice and violations of the Espionage Act.

These reports further distinguish the investigation of Trump’s classified documents from the related but fundamentally different cases of President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence possessing classified documents while out of office. Upon learning they were in possession of classified documents, Biden and Pence cooperated with government investigations, and all evidence suggests they both inadvertently retained the documents. There is no evidence showing any obstruction in hiding documents or interfering with government efforts to retrieve documents

Trump, on the other hand, fought for years first with the National Archives and Records Administration and later with the Justice Department to keep these records for his own private purposes. Now, it appears that Trump also misled the government and deliberately evaded subpoenas. Such actions go directly to the heart of obstruction of justice and violations of the Espionage Act. And his defense that he had declassified the documents simply by taking them or his claim that he could declassify them simply by thinking that they were declassified is completely without merit. According to CNN, the National Archives gave special adviser Jack Smith 16 files that show Trump and his top advisers knew about the correct declassification process while he was president.

The potential case the Justice Department could bring against Trump becomes clearer and potentially more damning and the possible consequences for Trump more dire. And that’s before we find out what additional incriminating evidence the special advocate may have uncovered. Trump will find in this case, as he has in other legal cases, that the courts are different from the political arena. His habit of lying to escape responsibility for his transgressions will not fly through the courts or violate the rule of law.

